Letitia Wright (‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’) admits, ‘I kept calling’ Chadwick Boseman after his death

“It was incredibly difficult.” That is how Letitia Wright (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”) describes the moment she learned about Chadwick Boseman‘s death in August 2020 from colon cancer. Wright recently spoke out at a Q&A following a SAG Awards screening of the new Marvel Studios blockbuster alongside co-stars Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livinalli and filmmaker Ryan Coogler, moderated by Rotten Tomatoes’ Jacqueline Coley.

“I remember just that moment of going to my phone and seeing every possible American number calling me,” Wright recalls about that tragic and confusing day. “I went to my email and someone was saying, ‘My condolences.’ And I’m like, my condolences for what? I just spoke to you last night about a script, why are you emailing me that? Coming out of my email, I saw my team, my representatives at the time saying, ‘Do you want to write something about Chad?’ And I zoned out of that email and I went to my phone, saw these calls.”

She adds that she thought to herself, “I’m gonna make this all go away. I am going to call Chad and he is going to answer the phone. So I kept calling.”

Wright’s “Black Panther” co-star Daniel Kaluuya, whom she says “don’t call nobody — he busy,” all of a sudden rang her up. “Yeah, so you have like five seconds to tell me that this is not real,” Wright told him on the phone. “And he was extremely quiet. I said, ‘You’re playing.'” When she informed him she was calling Boseman on her other phone, he replied simply, “Tish, the family,” and that’s when she “lost it.”

“Months later” after Boseman’s death, she was talking to Coogler about the sequel and she asked, “How do you want us to do this? This is impossible.” The writer/director/producer replied that he’d seen a poem she had written about losing Boseman and, in Wright’s words, he said, “I feel like the way we can navigate the emotions of this film is also through the lens of Shuri’s eyes and feelings.”

The actress, who plays Shuri, the sister of Boseman’s T’Challa and the Princess of Wakanda, notes, “It was an impossible thing for me that became possible with Ryan’s guidance. I found that instead of closing up I had to open up in order to express what Shuri was feeling. So in order to tap into that dark, deep place that she was feeling, I had to be real about the dark, deep place where I was at and my cast members were at.”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” was released in theaters on November 11, 2022 and is expected to become one of the highest-grossing films of the year. The original “Black Panther” made a whopping $700 million domestic in 2018.

