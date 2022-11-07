Le’Veon Bell (‘The Masked Singer’ Milkshake) unmasked interview: ‘I’m really trying to showcase my talents’

Two all new celebrities in disguise took to “The Masked Singer” stage for “90s Night” on Sunday, challenging Lambs for the throne and a spot in the semifinals. Despite his best efforts, Milkshake was eliminated following his rap performance of “Jump On It” by Sir Mix-a-Lot and belting out “What is Love” by Haddaway in the Battle Royale. The creamy delight was revealed to be NFL star Le’Veon Bell.

“I’m really trying to showcase my talents,” he told host Nick Cannon during his unmasked interview. “A lot of people know me from the football field. I just wanted to get in another lane and show people I’m talented at other things than just football.”

None of the panelists had any clue the professional athlete was Milkshake. Robin Thicke was the closest, going with another football player in DeSean Jackson. Jenny McCarthy thought it it was DJ Jazzy Jeff, Ken Jeong was certain it was LL Cool J and Nicole Scherzinger guessed T.I.

In Milkshake’s clue package he rapped, “Listen up close cuz these rhymes are timely. Take a fantastic voyage back to the ’90s. Ready for action so pick up the blitz, ever since I was a kid, I was makin’ hits. My rhymes made me the one the ladies admire, so I dropped a mixtape and it was certified fire. Avoided the haters, stepped in and jazzed, biggest name in the game reached out to collab. He handed me the ball, cuz I never drop it. After that day I took off like a rocket. Try and knock me down you best not be soft, call me Taylor Swift man, cuz I Milk-Shake it off. So ring that bell, cuz I’m ready to fight. I’ll throw a knockout punch right here on ’90s night.” Visual clues included a lot of graffiti, a bowl of peach pits, a newspaper headline that read, “Milkshake Breaks Records!”, orange juice and an ice cream sundae.

Milkshake was the 13th act eliminated from Season 8 of “The Masked Singer.” His unmasking was preceded by William Shatner as Knight, Eric Idle as Hedgehog, Chris Kirkpatrick as Hummingbird, Jeff Dunham as Pi-Rat, Montell Jordan as Panther, “The Brady Bunch” brothers as Mummies, Daymond John as Fortune Teller, Mario Cantone as Maize, Gloria Gaynor and Mermaid, Jerry Springer as Beetle, Kat Graham as Robo Girl and Joey Lawrence as Walrus.