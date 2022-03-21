Lil Durk (‘7220’) knocks ‘Encanto’ soundtrack out of number-one on Billboard 200

All good things must come to an end — at least for now. After eight straight weeks at number-one on the Billboard 200 albums chart (and nine weeks total), the “Encanto” soundtrack has been knocked off its perch. Its defeat came at the hands of rapper Lil Durk, who debuts at the top with his seventh studio album, “7220.” Read more about this week’s chart here on Billboard.com.

“7220” is only the second of Durk’s albums to hit number-one, and his first solo album to achieve that feat. He previously hit the top spot last June with “The Voice of the Heroes,” his collaborative album with Lil Baby. For the tracking week that ended on March 17, “7220” achieved 120,500 equivalent album units, which combine album sales, individual track sales, and online streams. The vast majority of its total was from streaming (117,500), which is common for rap albums. This is also the best week ever for one of his solo efforts; only “Voice of the Heroes” had a bigger week with over 150,000 units.

But Durk wasn’t the only debut in the top five during this crowded week of releases. The rock band Ghost achieved their highest charting album with “Impera” at number-two with 70,000 album units, which is also their biggest weekly total ever. Rock tends to perform opposite to hip-hop on the charts, with sales greatly exceeding streams, and indeed “Impera’s” total includes 62,500 from traditional album sales, making it the bestselling album of the week.

That knocked “Encanto” down to third place with 64,000 units. Morgan Wallen‘s “Dangerous” dropped one spot to number-four despite scoring more album units than it had last week. Rounding out the top five was another debut, Rex Orange County‘s “Who Cares?,” with 35,000 units; that’s just two spots lower than his personal best, “Pony,” which reached number-three in 2019.

