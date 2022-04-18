Lil Durk’s ‘7220’ returns to the top of Billboard 200 with an unusually low sum despite 4 new albums in the top 10

In one way the Billboard 200 albums chart for the tracking week of April 8 through April 14 was incredibly busy with four new albums debuting in the top-10. In another way, though, it was an unusually slow week where Lil Durk‘s “7220” was able to return to the top spot with only 47,000 album units, which is actually down 8% from last week. It’s his second week at number-one: he topped the chart four weeks ago and spent the last three weeks at number-two. Read more about this week’s chart here at Billboard.com.

Album units are calculated by combining traditional record sales, individual track sales, and streaming performance on platforms like Spotify and Apple Music. As is often the case for hip-hop, the vast majority of Lil Durk’s units (46,000) were achieved through streaming, with sales contributing less than 1,000 to that total. Last week’s chart-topping album, Red Hot Chili Peppers‘ “Unlimited Love,” dropped out of the top-10 this week, which is also typical of rock albums whose units tend to be front-loaded with first-week sales.

Morgan Wallen was right behind Lil Durk with another 46,500 units for his double album “Dangerous,” which after almost 16 months of release actually posted a 4% gain in week-to-week album units. Another holdover, the “Encanto” soundtrack, held steady at number-three, and Olivia Rodrigo‘s “Sour” remained at number-five. Wedged in-between them at number-four was the week’s top debut, Jack White‘s “Fear of the Dawn,” which achieved 42,000 album units, more than half of which were in sales on vinyl, so we might see a significant drop for him on next week’s chart as well.

The other top-10 debuts were 42 Dugg and EST Gee‘s “Last Ones Left” at number-seven, Fivio Foreign‘s “B.I.B.L.E.” at number-nine, and Camila Cabello‘s “Familia” at number-10.

