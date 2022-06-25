Lil Nas X cusses out BET Awards in new song ‘Late to Da Party’: Do you agree with him that his snub was suspicious? [Watch Video]

When the BET Awards announced their nominations at the start of June, Lil Nas X‘s name was notably absent. And Nas noticed the oversight, tweeting, “Thank you, BET Awards. An outstanding zero nominations again.” Now he has released a new single where he is just as upfront about his disdain for the awards, repeating “F*ck BET” in “Late to Da Party” featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again. Watch their video above.

Regarding his snub, Nas added on social media, “Black gay people have to fight to be seen in this world. Even when we make it to the top, mfs try to pretend we are invisible.” Regarding the two Grammys he has won for his work, he explained, “This is my point exactly. How can I get acknowledged by the most acclaimed award show in the world and then not even just 1 nomination from my own people? Is that not crazy? Am i really tripping?”

In 2020 Nas was nominated for Best New Artist at the BET Awards, but he earned no nominations in 2021 or 2022. This year’s snub looks especially egregious given the critical acclaim for his debut studio album “Montero” and the chart-topping success of singles “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” and “Industry Baby.” Even more conspicuously, BET did nominate Jack Harlow, the white rapper featured on a verse of “Industry Baby.”

Was the snub due to homophobia, though? It’s impossible to probe the hearts and minds of the industry members who voted for the awards, but a complete shutout raises just as many questions as the Grammys’ now infamous shutout of The Weeknd two years ago. At a certain point, you can’t blame an artist for taking it personally. Vote in our poll below.

