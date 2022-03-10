Lil Nas X upsetting to win Album of the Year at the Grammys would be momentous for Black queer artists

2021 was the year of Lil Nas X. While this singer and rapper had already had an amazing few years due to the success of his hits “Old Town Road” and “Panini,” this past year brought him to newer heights with the controversial single “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” later “Industry Baby” featuring Jack Harlow, and then “That’s What I Want” to go along with the release of his album “Montero.” Nas’s success was met with five Grammy nominations including across-the-board love in the general field (Album, Record, and Song of the Year). Gold Derby’s Grammy odds say that Lil Nas X will add two trophies to his shelf: Best Music Video (“Montero”) and Best Melodic Rap Performance (“Industry Baby”). But is there a case to be made for a possible Album of the Year upset?

“Montero,” the album, redefined the public’s perception of Lil Nas X. While the days of dismissing him as just a meme were long gone by the album’s release, few were expecting an album that delivered both fun queer anthems and deeply intimate songs about his upbringing, his struggles with self-image and sexuality, and his battles with depression. Add to this the sonic diversity in the album, ranging from pop to rock to hip-hop, and it’s no surprise that it became one of critics’ favorites of 2021. No longer just a singles artist, he showed off his skills as a musical auteur and one of the leading new forces in the music industry. As such, honoring “Montero” shouldn’t be that big of a reach since the Grammys love to award albums that are a creative risk or milestone for an artist, from Taylor Swift’s pop pivot with “1989” to Daft Punk‘s reinvention of disco and dance music with “Random Access Memories.”

“Montero’s” appeal could also come from its aforementioned wide range of sounds. Albums that can appeal to multiple voting blocs can have an advantage in the general field, where the entire Recording Academy can vote. As such, “Montero’s” unique blend of genres could be its key to victory. Making the top 10 for Album of the Year despite being snubbed for Best Pop Vocal Album may also indicate that a lot of voters outside of pop were supporting Lil Nas X in the top categories, especially with the title track getting into both Record and Song of the Year. So widespread support could help “Montero” sneak a surprise win.

A win for “Montero” would be especially significant for what it would mean for Black queer artists. It’s already difficult for both of these communities to win the top prize; the last time a Black artist won Album of the Year (Herbie Hancock for “River: The Joni Letters” in 2008), Obama wasn’t even president yet. “Montero” would end a streak of mostly white cishet winners in the category, so it would be a very significant win for both underrepresented groups, and unprecedented for an artist at the intersection of both identities.

Lil Nas X winning here would also be a meaningful shift from the Grammys often rewarding a certain type of adult contemporary-leaning singer-songwriter music (like Adele, Mumford and Sons, Kacey Musgraves, and the aforementioned Swift). Getting Lil Nas X on that stage accepting the biggest award of the night would really send a message to both artists and audiences that music can come and be celebrated in diverse artists, genres, styles, and moods. And of course, we would live for a Lil Nas X speech at the end of the night.

