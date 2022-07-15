Is Lily James (‘Pam and Tommy’) the new Emmy front-runner after those surprising nominations?

I moved Lily James (“Pam and Tommy”) into first place for the time being in my Primetime Emmy predictions for Best Movie/Limited Actress for her transformative role as Pamela Anderson. I, like many, had thought the race was between Amanda Seyfried (“The Dropout”) and Margaret Qualley (“Maid”), but considering the surprising way the nominations shook out, it looks like James is even stronger than we gave her credit for.

“Pam and Tommy” exceeded our expectations in the nominations, earning 10 overall including a surprise bid for Best Limited Series. But that alone is not what makes James such a threat to win. It’s also the fact that her rivals’ programs underperformed. “Maid” was shockingly left out of Best Limited Series, while Qualley’s co-star Andie MacDowell was also snubbed. And while “The Dropout” did secure a nomination for Best Limited Series, it didn’t end up with any acting nominations besides Seyfried. So “Pam and Tommy” isn’t just the most nominated show in the Movie/Limited Actress race, it also has the most acting nominations, showing strong support from the actors branch that will ultimately decide the winner.

As of this writing Seyfried leads our odds with about 1,000 Gold Derby users having already placed their bets for their winners just a day after nominations were announced. But I’m one of four Gold Derby Editors (along with Charles Bright, Denton Davidson, and Christopher Rosen) who says James will upset, compared to three Editors still backing Seyfried (Marcus James Dixon, Joyce Eng, and Matt Noble). Three of our All-Star Top 24 Users are also predicting James. Do you think we’re onto something, or does Seyfried really have this award on lock?

PREDICTthe 2022 Emmy winners through September 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?