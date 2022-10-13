Lindsay Carmine (‘Survivor 43’ exit interview): ‘I did play my ass off, but it came at a cost’

Paranoia got the best of Lindsay Carmine on Wednesday’s fourth episode of “Survivor 43,” and it became the reason her allies decided she needed to go. Leading up to her Coco tribe’s first tribal council appearance, Lindsay was part of a firm plan to oust Geo Bustamante, but after the vote count came down, Lindsay was left wondering what went wrong. Read her “Survivor 43” exit interview below.

Lindsay was expecting Karla Cruz Godoy, Cassidy Clark and James Jones to vote alongside her against Geo, but they ended up joining with Ryan Medrano to blindside her instead. On the topic of the betrayal, Lindsay said, “I thought my alliance was gonna stick with me, and they turned on me.” For Karla and James, the decision to turn on Lindsay came down to how quickly she fell into a state of paranoia.

As Lindsay attempted to explain to Jeff Probst at tribal council, the vibe around camp after their immunity loss was a scramble of conversations where “some people spoke a little bit more than others, some people didn’t speak at all.” She then challenged “those people” to explain “why they didn’t feel like they needed to have a conversation with [her],” aiming the remark mostly at Ryan. As shown earlier in the episode, Ryan was reluctant to engage Lindsay in game-talk conversations and so she convinced herself that because he wasn’t willing to strategize that he was part of a larger plan to vote her out.

The truth was, however, that there was no plan to vote out Lindsay until her paranoia got the best of her. At one point during the day, Lindsay was open with Karla and James about her concern with Ryan, telling them she’s “super paranoid” and she “wants to know who’s lying.” That paranoia put Karla on edge because it could become a problem in the future and so she asked James privately if he’d be down to vote her out instead. While James did his best to ease her away from the ledge she was now on, Lindsay could not get out of her own way. Later she told James that even “Karla’s acting funny,” adding her own ally to the list of people she couldn’t trust, a likely tipping point for James to make the jump to the other side.

While the show’s storyline for Lindsay became about her paranoia and how it contributed to her downfall, she remained proud of her efforts on her way out of the game. “I did play my ass off,” she said. “But it came at a cost. I only know one way — to go as hard as I can.” As one of the superfans among the cast this season, she continued, “I waited 22 years to play this game and I wasn’t gonna do it half-ass. I’m really proud of myself, but it was everything that I wanted it to be — not as long, but I’m really happy.”

Coco’s first immunity loss and Lindsay’s elimination leaves the blue tribe with five members, matching the five still at Baka and only one ahead of the four at Vesi. The 14 still in the game will continue to navigate the game as three tribes only a little longer before a merge brings them together. When that happens, will the Vesi and Baka members that coordinated an attack during this immunity challenge have to answer to vengeful Coco members? There’s still a ton of game to play and as of now no one tribe has any particular edge over the others.

