Lindsay Lohan rocks a classic for her holiday return on Netflix

Lindsay Lohan’s big comeback is hitting all the nostalgia buttons with the release of a new version of “Jingle Bell Rock.” As you surely remember, the countryfied yuletide tune, first popularized by Bobby Helms in 1957, appeared in a borderline-racy scene in Lohan’s 2004 sensation “Mean Girls.” With the imminent release of “Falling For Christmas,” she and rapper Ali Tomineek have collaborated on a mall PA-ready update to the update.

“Falling For Christmas” co-stars Chord Overstreet, George Young, Jack Wagner, and Linsday’s younger sister Alina Lohan. In it, our star plays an heiress who befalls a skiing accident, suffers amnesia and, no doubt learns the true meaning of Christmas while staring into hunky Overstreet’s dreamy eyes.

This summer, the 36-year-old Dubai-based Lohan married her boyfriend Bader Shammas. Earlier in the year, she starred in a Super Bowl ad for Planet Fitness with William Shatner, Dennis Rodman, and Danny Trejo centered around the fact that she’s gotten her life together.

Lohan has a three-picture deal as a star and producer for Netflix and has the Emerald Isle-based “Irish Wish” coming up next. Janeen Damien is the director of the first two projects. Her previous work as a writer includes “The Christmas Waltz,” “Crown For Christmas,” “A Royal Christmas,” and “Marley & Me: The Puppy Years.”

