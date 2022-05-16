Lisa Marie Presley loves Baz Luhrmann’s ‘Elvis,’ and says she will eat her own foot if Austin Butler doesn’t get an Oscar

We’ve got 10 months until the Oscars, but the stakes are already high. If the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences does not give the new-to-many Austin Butler the Best Actor award next year for his leading role in “Elvis,” Lisa Marie Presley will eat her own foot.

Now, an Instagram post is not exactly legally binding, but The King’s daughter did take it upon herself to publicly kvell about Baz Luhrmann’s stylized take on the life and career of Elvis Presley, readying for its debut at the Cannes Film Festival.

In her first update since February 21 (and geo-tagged from “Elvis Presley’s Graceland,” a property she owns despite selling 85 percent of her father’s estate to a group called Industrial Media) Lisa Marie didn’t just offer a “thumbs up,” she wrote a whole rave review.

She opened by apologizing for being quiet lately, mourning the loss of her son, Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide in July 2020. “Navigating through this hideous grief that absolutely destroyed and shattered my heart and my soul into almost nothing has swallowed me whole,” she wrote. “Not much else aside from my other 3 children gets my time and attention anymore.”

But here’s where the magic of the cinema comes in.

“That being said,” she continued, “I do want to take a moment to let you know that I have seen Baz Luhrmann’s movie ‘Elvis’ twice now, and let me tell you that it is nothing short of spectacular. Absolutely exquisite.”

As was the case when Lisa Marie’s mother, Priscilla Presley, sang the movie’s praises recently, she focused primarily on one performance: Austin Butler’s.

The 30-year-old California native “channeled and embodied my father’s heart and soul beautifully,” she wrote. “In my humble opinion, his performance is unprecedented and FINALLY done accurately and respectfully.” (Why she had to diss Kurt Russell in there, I don’t know?)

Here’s where she laid in with a promise that may come back to bite her. “If he doesn’t get an Oscar for this, I will eat my own foot, haha,” she wrote in a parenthetical, before gushing more about Luhrmann’s “pure love, care, and respect for my father throughout this beautiful film.”

She also added that her three surviving children — including actress Riley Keough — adored the movie, too.

Neither Lisa Marie nor Priscilla mentioned anything about Tom Hanks’s performance as Col. Tom Parker in the film. Priscilla made a comment about Elvis’s manager being “a character” but that’s about it. We all expect Baz Luhrmann’s movies to be highly stylized, but early “Elvis” trailers have shown Hanks really laying into (and exaggerating?) the Colonel’s Dutch accent.

“Elvis” is in theaters June 24. Here’s “Polk Salad Annie” from the 1972 Madison Square Garden concert. That’s Ron Tutt on drums and Jerry Scheff on bass. I hope they made Baz’s final cut, because they absolutely rule.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FuvVHJYKfdE

