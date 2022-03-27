Watch our live 2022 Oscars streaming pre-show with last minute, absolutely final predictions

Just prior to the 2022 Oscars airing Sunday evening, watch our thrilling live streaming pre-show starting at 5:00 ET; 2:00 PT. Our two-hour program will be hosted on our home page (or click the video link above) by Gold Derby senior editor Rob Licuria, who’ll be asking for absolutely final predictions and a debate from a large number of our editors and contributors. The full list of nominations was revealed on February 8.

SEE Oscars 2022 ‘In Memoriam’: Winners Sidney Poitier, Olympia Dukakis, William Hurt to be honored along with who else?

Here is our stellar lineup of editors and contributors who’ll give you advice on who will win Oscars with their last-minute picks:

2:00 – 2:30 PT is Marcus Dixon, Luca Giliberti, Tony Ruiz

2:30 – 3:00 PT is David Buchanan, Sam Eckmann, Kevin Jacobsen

3:00 – 3:30 PT is Charles Bright, Daniel Montgomery, Tom O’Brien

3:30 – 4:00 PT is Riley Chow, Denton Davidson, Matt Noble

Best Picture nominees Sunday evening are “Belfast,” “CODA,” “Don’t Look Up,” “Drive My Car,” “Dune,” “King Richard,” “Licorice Pizza,” “Nightmare Alley,” “The Power of the Dog” and “West Side Story.” The ceremony will be hosted by Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes. The 94th annual Academy Awards ceremony airs at 8:00 ET; 5:00 PT on ABC.

Four of five Best Original Song contenders are performing on Sunday’s ceremony. Beyonce will sing “Be Alive” from “King Richard.” Billie Eilish and Finneas will perform “No Time to Die” from the James Bond film. Reba McEntire will sing “Somehow You Do” from “Four Good Days.” Sebastian Yatra will perform “Dos Oruguitas” from “Encanto.” No word on how the Van Morrison tune “Down to Joy” from “Belfast” will be handled, if at all.

CEREMONY PRESENTERS:

Halle Bailey

Stephanie Beatriz

Josh Brolin

Ruth E. Carter

Sean “Diddy” Combs

Kevin Costner

Jamie Lee Curtis

Jacob Elordi

Lady Gaga

Jennifer Garner

Jake Gyllenhaal

Tiffany Haddish

Woody Harrelson

Tony Hawk

H.E.R.

Anthony Hopkins

Samuel L. Jackson

Lily James

Daniel Kaluuya

DJ Khaled

Zoe Kravitz

Mila Kunis

John Leguizamo

Simu Liu

Rami Malek

Shawn Mendes

Jason Momoa

Bill Murray

Lupita Nyong’o

Elliot Page

Rosie Perez

Tyler Perry

Chris Rock

Tracee Ellis Ross

Jill Scott

Naomi Scott

J.K. Simmons

Kelly Slater

Wesley Snipes

Uma Thurman

John Travolta

Yuh-Jung Youn

Shaun White

Serena Williams

Venus Williams

Rachel Zegler

PREDICT the 2022 Oscar winners and other awards shows champs

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions