Watch Saturday’s live streaming 2022 Creative Arts Emmys webcast revealing 45 winners

Following our long-running tradition, Gold Derby again will present our own Creative Arts Emmys webcasts live during the two official ceremonies this weekend. For Saturday’s event, we will be revealing winners live as they happen in downtown Los Angeles, with senior editor Marcus Dixon and social media manager Latasha Ford backstage in the media center.

The first event is today — Saturday, September 3, at 8 p.m. ET; 5 p.m. PT — and mainly features reality, nonfiction and variety categories. Our senior editor Matt Noble will be hosting and Riley Chow will be directing as Charles Bright, David Buchanan and Daniel Montgomery analyze and debate the results in a lively slugfest. Just click on the video box above for the live show. You can also add your comments about the results below or in our forums thread.

45 categories for Saturday’s ceremony (in alphabetical order):

Animated Program

Animation Individual Achievement

Casting (Reality)

Character Voice-over Performance

Choreography (Variety or Reality)

Cinematography (Nonfiction)

Cinematography (Reality)

Commercial

Costumes (Variety, Nonfiction or Reality)

Directing (Documentary or Nonfiction)

Directing (Reality)

Directing (Variety Series)

Directing (Variety Special)

Documentary or Nonfiction Series

Documentary or Nonfiction Special

Documentary Filmmaking

Hairstyling (Variety, Nonfiction or Reality)

Host (Reality)

Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special

Lighting Design (Variety Series)

Lighting Design (Variety Special)

Makeup (Variety, Nonfiction or Reality)

Music (Documentary)

Music Direction

Narrator

Picture Editing (Nonfiction)

Picture Editing (Structured Reality)

Picture Editing (Unstructured Reality)

Picture Editing (Variety)

Production Design (Variety Special)

Production Design (Variety, Reality or Competition Series)

Short Form Animated Program

Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series

Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series

Sound Editing (Nonfiction or Reality)

Sound Mixing (Nonfiction or Reality)

Sound Mixing (Variety Series or Special)

Structured Reality Program

Technical Direction (Series)

Technical Direction (Special)

Unstructured Reality Program

Variety Special (Live)

Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

Writing (Nonfiction)

Writing (Variety Series)

Also, don’t forget to join us for our live coverage of the second Creative Arts Emmys ceremony on Sunday, September 12, at 8 p.m. ET; 5 p.m. PT.

PREDICT the 2022 Emmy winners through September 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?