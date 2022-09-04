Watch Sunday’s live streaming 2022 Creative Arts Emmys webcast revealing 48 winners

Following our long-running tradition, Gold Derby again will present our own Creative Arts Emmys webcasts live during the two official ceremonies this weekend. For Sunday’s event, we will be revealing winners live as they happen in downtown Los Angeles, with managing editor Chris Beachum and senior editor Denton Davidson backstage in the media center. Click here to watch our live show from the first ceremony on Saturday.

The second event is today — Sunday, September 4, at 8 p.m. ET; 5 p.m. PT — and mainly features comedy, drama and limited series categories, including the four guest acting races. Our senior editor Matt Noble will be hosting and Riley Chow will be directing as Marcus Dixon, Sam Eckmann and Rob Licuria analyze and debate the results in a lively slugfest. Just click on the video box above for the live show. You can also add your comments about the results below or in our forums thread.

2022 Creative Arts Emmy winners list in all categories [UPDATING LIVE]

48 categories for Sunday’s ceremony (in alphabetical order):

Casting (Comedy)

Casting (Drama)

Casting (Limited or Movie)

Choreography (Scripted)

Cinematography (Limited or Movie)

Cinematography (Multi-Camera)

Cinematography (Single-Camera Half-Hour)

Cinematography (Single-Camera One-Hour)

Costumes (Contemporary)

Costumes (Fantasy/Sci-Fi)

Costumes (Period)

Guest Actor (Comedy)

Guest Actor (Drama)

Guest Actress (Comedy)

Guest Actress (Drama)

Hairstyling (Contemporary)

Hairstyling (Period)

Main Title Design

Makeup (Contemporary)

Makeup (Period)

Makeup (Prosthetic)

Motion Design

Music (Limited or Movie)

Music (Series)

Music Supervision

Original Main Title Theme Music

Original Music and Lyrics

Picture Editing (Comedy Multi-Camera)

Picture Editing (Comedy Single-Camera)

Picture Editing (Drama Single-Camera)

Picture Editing (Limited or Movie Single-Camera)

Production Design (Contemporary)

Production Design (Period or Fantasy)

Production Design (Half-Hour)

Short Form Actor

Short Form Actress

Sound Editing (Comedy or Drama Half-Hour)

Sound Editing (Comedy or Drama One Hour)

Sound Editing (Limited or Movie)

Sound Mixing (Comedy or Drama Half-Hour)

Sound Mixing (Comedy or Drama One Hour)

Sound Mixing (Limited or Movie)

Special Visual Effects (Season or Movie)

Special Visual Effects (Single Episode)

Stunt Coordination (Comedy or Variety)

Stunt Coordination (Drama or Limited)

Stunt Performance

TV Movie

