‘Living’ director Oliver Hermanus and star Bill Nighy tell Oscar voters how COVID made the story ‘even more pertinent’ [WATCH]

“We live in a time right now where people are building monuments to themselves because of social media. And we value ourselves based on systems of liking, systems of followers, and systems of being celebrated and purporting our lives through technology,” said “Living” director Oliver Hermanus. “And this is a piece of work that really tries to provide a different argument about what life might be about and how to value your existence.” He and actor Bill Nighy spoke about their film with moderator Joshua Rothkopf during an “Academy Conversation” with Oscar voters. Watch it above.

“Living” is based on the Akira Kurosawa classic “Ikiru” and tells the story of a civil servant (played by Nighy) who begins to question the meaning of his own life when he receives a terminal diagnosis. “And then with COVID happening before we started shooting while we were developing the film together, it made it even more pertinent,” Hermanus adds about the film’s themes of the fragility of life.

“I just got lucky,” Nighy explains about how the lead role came to him. He went to a dinner party with screenwriter Kazuo Ishiguro and producer Stephen Woolley. Ishiguro had “long dreamed of marrying” the message of the Japanese film with the specific English temperament and its “complex set of rules about what you’re allowed to express and what you’re not allowed to express.” So to play the role, Nighy was “required to express quite a lot with not very much.” Ultimately, the character was “close to my heart” in the way he learns lessons late in life after putting things off. And that too is something that our current era has affected in people. “Everyone I know felt during COVID that we had to retune and find out what was most important.”

