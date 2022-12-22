‘Living’ reviews: Bill Nighy delivers ‘his best performance’ in ‘masterful tear-jerker’

On December 23, 2022, “Living” makes a limited theatrical debut in the United States following its November 4 release in the UK. Adapted from the 1952 Japanese film “Ikiru” by Akira Kurosawa, Bill Nighy‘s praised performance headlines the film written Kazuo Ishiguro and directed by Oliver Hermanus.

Nighy is receiving plenty of Oscar buzz for his turn as Williams, a humorless civil servant who decides to take time off work to experience life after receiving a grim diagnosis. He has already earned a Golden Globe nomination for Best Film Drama Actor and a Critics Choice Film Awards bid for Best Actor. Now Nighy looks poised to receive his first Academy Award nomination — he ranks fourth in our current Oscar odds.

The overwhelmingly positive reviews for the film have earned it a near-perfect freshness rating of 94% on Rotten Tomatoes, with the consensus reading, “‘Living’ sets a high bar for itself in setting out to remake a Kurosawa classic – and director Oliver Hermanus and star Bill Nighy clear it in triumphant fashion.” Read more in our review roundup below.

Avi Offer of NYC Movie Guru calls the film “a stirring and deeply moving character study of a man who embraces life while facing death.” Adding, “Screenwriter Kazuo Ishiguro does a terrific job when it comes to exposition about Williams’ past, revealing little by little about his memories and all of the feelings that he has bottled up inside of him. It’s refreshing to meet a protagonist who’s a decent human being and emotionally mature concurrently.” The plot is straight forward but Nighy makes the film shine. “He finds the emotional truth in the roll of Williams and sinks his teeth into it. His quiet, understated performance isn’t showy nor does it need to be. The nuances, warmth and charisma that he brings to the role breathe it to life even during the quiet moments. Everything from the cinematography to the costume design to the lighting and even the slow pacing contributes significantly to the style and substance. The flashbacks scenes are also well-edited without being clunky or diminishing the film’s narrative momentum.”

James Luxford of City AM praises Nighy as “one of those character actors who feels like he has been around forever, providing strong support in everything from ‘Pirates of The Caribbean’ to ‘Pride.’ In Living, he gets the rare chance to take the lead in a movie that may just be his finest performance.” Adding that the script is perfect for the actor, Luxford continues, “Nighy is the perfect choice for such understatement. There’s no leaping, Ebeneezer Scrooge type transformation, but rather a quiet awakening as the cold walls he puts up begin to crumble. Equally, Aimee Lou Wood isn’t some idealized dream woman, she’s simply someone for whom living for the moment comes naturally. They make a terrific duo, bolstered by Tom Burke as an itinerant writer who introduces Williams to the wild side of life, and Alex Sharpe as a new hire who gives a more innocent view of the situation.” In the end, Luxford touts the actor’s Oscar chances and calls the film “A masterful tear-jerker.”

Mae Abdulbaki of Screen Rant asks an interesting question from the start. “What does it mean to live? ‘Living’ aims to not answer that question so much as explore how much the zest for life is lost the older people get.” Adding, “Unlike most films that tackle living with death looming over them, ‘Living’ is a simple story, one that doesn’t see Mr. Williams learning to skydive or going off on some wild adventure in a bid to feel alive again. Rather, the film is full of longing and regret, but it allows Nighy’s character to search for his own purpose, however small.” In the end, “The film, with its warmth, emotion, and earnestness, is a reminder that the act of living, and not just going through the motions, is a choice worth making.”

Chris Bumbray of JoBlo’s Movie Network calls it “a strong star vehicle for Bill Nighy.” Adding, “Indeed, this is bound to be one of the highest-profile movies to emerge out of this year’s crop of Sundance films, which by and large have been quite good. They just perhaps haven’t had as obvious an awards hook as this one does.” Nighy is especially praised. “Following most of Kurosawa’s original beats, ‘Living’ nonetheless is an inspired, beautifully done remake that’s appropriately bittersweet. It’s a showcase role for the often underrated Nighy, who rarely gets to be a lead but is a terrific, emphatic leading man when given a chance.”

