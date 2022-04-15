‘It’s bad bitch o’clock’: Lizzo’s back with new single ‘About Damn Time,’ and announces release date for new album

Lizzo already told us she’s 100% that bitch, and now in the first line of her new single “About Damn Time,” she announces that “it’s bad bitch o’clock.” The single and its accompanying music video (watch above) dropped on April 14, at which time she also announced the release date for her upcoming new album, “Special.” It’ll be available on July 15.

“Special” will be the follow-up to Lizzo’s breakthrough 2019 album “Cuz I Love You,” which featured one of that year’s biggest hits, “Truth Hurts.” Her work that year ended up winning her three Grammys and earning her nominations for Album, Record, and Song of the Year. She was up for Best New Artist too, and in any other year she probably would have won that as she’s one of only 13 artists ever to be nominated in all four general field categories in the same year. But she had the misfortune of facing Billie Eilish, who had those awards on lock.

She popped back up in 2021 with the single “Rumors” featuring Cardi B, which at the time was released as a standalone single (perhaps we’ll see it featured on “Special”). That single hit number-four on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart, becoming her third top-five song of her career. Now that she’s back with even more new music, can she return to the top Grammy races? Thus far the race seems wide open. Besides Adele, Silk Sonic, Ed Sheeran, Brandi Carlile, Alison Krauss and Robert Plant, and Post Malone, there aren’t too many artists in the conversation with proven track records in the top categories, and there are now 10 slots to fill for Album, Record, and Song of the Year. So it could be bad bitch o’clock again next winter.

