Relive Lizzo’s big moment at 2020 Grammys [WATCH]

“What the f*ck?” you could see Lizzo mouthing as she fanned herself on stage at the 2020 Grammy Awards, where she was accepting Best Pop Solo Performance for her breakthrough hit “Truth Hurts.” The Recording Academy recently shared that moment on their YouTube channel, and Lizzo could have more moments like it in 2023 where she’ll be eligible for her new single “About Damn Time” and upcoming album “Special.” Watch the video above.

Lizzo was one of the major success stories in an especially strong year for new musical acts, with Lil Nas X and Billie Eilish also rising to prominence. When the Grammy nominations were announced in November 2019, Lizzo received eight nominations, more than any other artist. That included all four general field categories: Album of the Year (“Cuz I Love You”), Record and Song of the Year (“Truth Hurts”), and Best New Artist. That made her one of only 12 artists ever to show up in all four categories in the same year (Olivia Rodrigo became the 13th in 2022). She also became the oldest artist to get all four nominations, even though she was only 31.

In most other years, Lizzo probably would have been a lock to win Best New Artist, especially since all but one artist before her who received all four nominations ended up winning New Artist (India Arie was the exception, losing to Alicia Keys). Unfortunately for her, she was up against Eilish, who made one of the biggest music industry splashes in recent history and also had nominations in all four general field categories. Eilish ended up winning all four, but Lizzo didn’t go home empty-handed.

At the Premiere Ceremony that afternoon, Lizzo won Best Urban Contemporary Album for “Cuz I Love You” and Best Traditional R&B Performance for “Jerome.” And then during the prime time telecast she won Best Pop Solo. That was a tough category where our odds favored “Bad Guy” by Eilish, but even though “Bad Guy” ended up beating Lizzo’s “Truth Hurts” for Record of the Year, “Truth Hurts” claimed the pop crown.

“Thank you to the academy first of all. This is really f*cking sick!” she told the crowd. Then she got more emotional when she added, “There’s people hurting right now. You guys create beautiful music. You guys create connectivity. And as I’m speaking to all of y’all in this room, we need to continue to reach out. This is the beginning of making music that moves people again, making music that feels f*cking good, that liberates people.” It’s eerie how prescient those sentiments turned out to be. About a month after she gave that speech, lockdowns began in the US to limit the spread of COVID-19.

