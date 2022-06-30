Grammys 2023: Will awards voters order the Lizzo ‘Special’ next year?

One of the songs of summer 2022 is undoubtedly Lizzo’s “About Damn Time.” While the song had a relatively slow debut week back in April, it quickly became a viral phenomenon due to TikTok. The song has, so far, peaked inside the top five of the Billboard Hot 100 and given Lizzo another big hit after her massive 2019 run with her number-one, Grammy-winning song “Truth Hurts.” “About Damn Time” also comes after her Cardi B collaboration, “Rumors,” which underperformed compared to her biggest hits and was snubbed by the Grammys. But with this new era already starting out on a great note for her, can we expect Lizzo Grammys in 2023?

Lizzo is no stranger to awards success. In 2020 she won a Grammy for Best Pop Solo Performance for “Truth Hurts,” beating out Grammy faves like Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande and Beyoncé. Lizzo also took home two Grammys in the R&B field: Best Traditional R&B Performance for her powerful ballad “Jerome” and Best Urban Contemporary Album for her Album of the Year-nominated effort, “Cuz I Love You (Deluxe Edition).” Lizzo was also the most nominated artist that year, leading with eight noms. And she became one of only a dozen people at the time to earn nominations for every general field category in one ceremony.

For the upcoming ceremony, Lizzo’s chances are already looking bright. “About Damn Time” is very likely to get nominated across the board, especially with how much of a crossover artist Lizzo is (see where she stands in the current odds). Likewise, it could put up a fight against Harry Styles‘s “As It Was” and Adele‘s “Easy On Me” for Best Pop Solo Performance, especially since the latter came out in 2021 and might be a bit forgotten by voting time while Lizzo has already proven she can beat Grammy favorites in the pop field. “Special,” Lizzo’s forthcoming album, could also earn a genre nomination, and might go all the way to another Album of the Year bid as well if Lizzo can manage to keep the hype up. One might also wonder if a second single or album track could get Lizzo a nomination or two in the R&B or rap fields, like perhaps the catchy “Grrrls.”

Lizzo’s Grammy performance might be teased by the upcoming Soul Train Awards, which are typically a good indicator for artists from R&B and hip-hop. Before her Grammy success in 2020 Lizzo got six nominations at the 2019 Soul Trains and ended up taking two awards home, including Album of the Year. Lizzo would also be helped if she can reach higher peaks; while “About Damn Time” is a success, it’s not as dominant as her seven-week number-one “Truth Hurts.” So she may also need another hit this era, as voters could potentially move on from this song by voting time.

Jury’s still out on Lizzo’s Grammy fate. While she could be a major Grammy player again, we have seen cases where breakout artists have never been nominated again despite being successful, like Sam Smith. “Special” also hasn’t come out yet as of this writing, so there’s no indication as to whether the it will have legs or not, or how it will do critically. Still, I hope that the Grammys give Lizzo a chance after “Rumors” was snubbed for Pop Duo/Group Performance last year. In such an ever-changing music landscape, Lizzo has managed to stay.

