Emmy poll results: ‘Loki’ will be Marvel’s most nominated show

“Loki” will be the most nominated Marvel series at the Emmys. That’s according to the readers who responded to our recent poll when we shared all the 2022 Emmy submissions for the Marvel Cinematic Universe shows on Disney+. Do you agree about “Loki”? Emmys poll results are below.

Last year the MCU threw its hat in the ring with its first two shows: “WandaVision” and “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.” “WandaVision” was submitted as a limited series and earned a whopping 23 Emmy nominations including acting bids for Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, and Kathryn Hahn. From those it ended up claiming three trophies for its costumes, production design, and original song “Agatha All Along.” “Falcon” entered drama categories and was nominated five times, but it didn’t win any of those awards.

In 2022 the MCU has twice as many shows in consideration, and they’re spread between genres, perhaps a strategic move to avoid Marvel shows having to compete against each other. “Moon Knight” is following “WandaVision’s” lead into limited series races. “Loki” follows “Falcon” as a drama contender. “Hawkeye” is classified as a comedy series. And “What If?” is an animated series (though it’s entered as a drama in some races).

But despite “Moon Knight” being in the field that proved so advantageous for “WandaVision,” our readers think “Loki” will outperform it in the nominations. Perhaps that’s because “Loki” aired last summer, giving us a chance to see how the show was received by industry groups during the winter awards season. It won prizes from the Art Directors Guild and the Visual Effects Society. And it earned nominations from the Screen Actors Guild (for its stunt ensemble), Costume Designers Guild, Motion Picture Sound Editors, Set Decorators Society, Society of Composers and Lyricists, and Writers Guild.

Since the Emmys are also decided by industry peer groups, those crafts organizations might be a preview of things to come. That’s what more than 42% of our poll respondents said, compared to almost 37% who think “Moon Knight” will have the best luck. About 13% of readers say “What If?” will be the most nominated Marvel show. And only 7% are betting on “Hawkeye” to come out on top. What do you think? Let us know in the comments, and discuss all things TV here in our forums.

