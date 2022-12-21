London Film Critics’ Circle Nominees run gamut from ‘Top Gun’ to ‘Aftersun’

The London Film Critics’ Circle, the oldest such organization on Planet Earth, announced the nominations for their forthcoming awards ceremony. As might be expected, they “led local,” with the highest number of nominations going to Martin McDonagh’s “The Banshees of Inisherin” and Charlotte Wells’ “Aftersun.” The McDonagh film, which stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, is set on an island of tall tales off the west coast of Ireland. The Scottish Wells set her memoir-ish movie at a 2-star Turkish resort, which caters mostly to British tourists.
“Inisherin” has nine nominations, for Film of the Year, Director of the Year, Screenwriter of the Year, Actor of the Year (Farrell), two for Supporting Actor of the Year (Gleeson and Barry Keoghan), Supporting Actress of the Year (Kerry Condon), and a nomination for The Attenborough Award for Best British/Irish film. Farrell is also up for Best British/Irish Actor of the Year for his work in “Inisherin” plus “After Yang,” “The Batman,” and “Thirteen Lives.” (Busy days for Colin Farrell, eh?)
The eight nominations for “Aftersun” are for much of the same, with Paul Mescal for actor and British/Irish actor, plus Wells for the Philip French Award for Breakthrough British/Irish Filmmaker. Frankie Corio is also nominated for Young British/Irish Performer.
Other titles to receive multiple nominations include “Decision to Leave,” “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” “The Fabelmans,” and “TÁR.”
“Top Gun: Maverick” is the only blockbuster to slip into the Film of the Year category, alongside more niche titles like “All The Beauty and the Bloodshed” and “Saint Omer.” The Actress of the Year category features a bold choice in Ana de Armas for “Blonde.”
In 2017, the group awarded the Irish playwright-filmmaker McDonagh’s “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” the Best Film, Best Screenplay, and Best Actress (for Frances McDormand) prizes.
The London Film Critics’ Circle dates back to 1926, an outgrowth from a larger group of drama, literature, and art critics created in 1913. They created the Critics’ Circle Film Awards in 1980. While the New York Film Critics Circle started in 1935, they’ve been doing awards since the beginning. So, much like the London Underground being older than NYC’s MTA, New York can boast that its trains run 24 hours.
Here is the full list of nominees.
Film Of The Year
Aftersun
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
The Banshees of Inisherin
Decision to Leave
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Living
Saint Omer
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Foreign-Language Film Of The Year
Decision to Leave
EO
The Quiet Girl
RRR
Saint Omer
Documentary of the Year
All That Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of Love
Kurt Vonnegut: Unstuck in Time
Moonage Daydream
The Attenborough Award:
British/Irish Film Of The Year
Aftersun
The Banshees of Inisherin
Living
The Quiet Girl
The Wonder
Director Of The Year
Todd Field – Tár
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
Park Chan-wook – Decision to Leave
Charlotte Wells – Aftersun
Screenwriter Of The Year
Todd Field – Tár
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner – The Fabelmans
Charlotte Wells – Aftersun
Actress Of The Year
Cate Blanchett – Tár
Ana de Armas – Blonde
Vicky Krieps – Corsage
Florence Pugh – The Wonder
Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Actor Of The Year
Austin Butler – Elvis
Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser – The Whale
Paul Mescal – Aftersun
Bill Nighy – Living
Supporting Actress Of The Year
Hong Chau – The Whale
Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin
Dolly De Leon – Triangle of Sadness
Nina Hoss – Tár
Guslagie Malanda – Saint Omer
Supporting Actor Of The Year
Tom Burke – The Wonder
Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway
Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once
British/Irish Actress Of The Year (for body of work)
Jessie Buckley – Men, Scrooge: A Christmas Carol, Women Talking
Olivia Colman – Empire of Light, Joyride, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, Scrooge: A Christmas Carol
Florence Pugh – Don’t Worry Darling, The Wonder
Emma Thompson – Good Luck to You Leo Grande, Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical
Letitia Wright – Aisha, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, The Silent Twins
British/Irish Actor Of The Year (for body of work)
Harris Dickinson – See How They Run, Triangle of Sadness, Where the Crawdads Sing
Colin Farrell – After Yang, The Banshees of Inisherin, The Batman, Thirteen Lives
Ralph Fiennes – The Forgiven, The Menu
Paul Mescal – Aftersun
Bill Nighy – Living
The Philip French Award:
Breakthrough British/Irish Filmmaker
Katy Brand – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Colm Bairéad – The Quiet Girl
Frances O’Connor – Emily
Georgia Oakley – Blue Jean
Charlotte Wells – Aftersun
Young British/Irish Performer
Kila Lord Cassidy – The Wonder
Catherine Clinch – The Quiet Girl
Frankie Corio – Aftersun
Bella Ramsey – Catherine Called Birdy
Alisha Weir – Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical
British/Irish Short Film Of The Year
A Fox in the Night – dir Keeran Anwar Blessie
Groom – dir Leyla Coll-O’Reilly
Honesty – dir Roxy Rezvany
A Letter to Black Men – dir Kiosa Sukami
Scale – dir Joseph Pierce
Technical Achievement Award
Athena – Matias Boucard, cinematography
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Ruth E Carter, costumes
Blonde – Leslie Shatz, sound design
Decision to Leave – Kim Ji-yong, cinematography
Elvis – Catherine Martin, costumes
Everything Everywhere All at Once – Paul Rogers, film editing
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – Brian Leif Hansen, animation
RRR – Nick Powell, stunts
Tár – Stephen Griffiths, sound design
The Wonder – Nina Gold, casting