London Film Critics’ Circle Nominees run gamut from ‘Top Gun’ to ‘Aftersun’

The London Film Critics’ Circle, the oldest such organization on Planet Earth, announced the nominations for their forthcoming awards ceremony. As might be expected, they “led local,” with the highest number of nominations going to Martin McDonagh’s “The Banshees of Inisherin” and Charlotte Wells’ “Aftersun.” The McDonagh film, which stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, is set on an island of tall tales off the west coast of Ireland. The Scottish Wells set her memoir-ish movie at a 2-star Turkish resort, which caters mostly to British tourists.

“Inisherin” has nine nominations, for Film of the Year, Director of the Year, Screenwriter of the Year, Actor of the Year (Farrell), two for Supporting Actor of the Year (Gleeson and Barry Keoghan), Supporting Actress of the Year (Kerry Condon), and a nomination for The Attenborough Award for Best British/Irish film. Farrell is also up for Best British/Irish Actor of the Year for his work in “Inisherin” plus “After Yang,” “The Batman,” and “Thirteen Lives.” (Busy days for Colin Farrell, eh?)

The eight nominations for “Aftersun” are for much of the same, with Paul Mescal for actor and British/Irish actor, plus Wells for the Philip French Award for Breakthrough British/Irish Filmmaker. Frankie Corio is also nominated for Young British/Irish Performer.

Other titles to receive multiple nominations include “Decision to Leave,” “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” “The Fabelmans,” and “TÁR.”

“Top Gun: Maverick” is the only blockbuster to slip into the Film of the Year category, alongside more niche titles like “All The Beauty and the Bloodshed” and “Saint Omer.” The Actress of the Year category features a bold choice in Ana de Armas for “Blonde.”

In 2017, the group awarded the Irish playwright-filmmaker McDonagh’s “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” the Best Film, Best Screenplay, and Best Actress (for Frances McDormand) prizes.

The London Film Critics’ Circle dates back to 1926, an outgrowth from a larger group of drama, literature, and art critics created in 1913. They created the Critics’ Circle Film Awards in 1980. While the New York Film Critics Circle started in 1935, they’ve been doing awards since the beginning. So, much like the London Underground being older than NYC’s MTA, New York can boast that its trains run 24 hours.

Here is the full list of nominees.

Film Of The Year

Aftersun

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

The Banshees of Inisherin

Decision to Leave

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Living

Saint Omer

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Foreign-Language Film Of The Year

Decision to Leave

EO

The Quiet Girl

RRR

Saint Omer

Documentary of the Year

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

Kurt Vonnegut: Unstuck in Time

Moonage Daydream

The Attenborough Award:

British/Irish Film Of The Year

Aftersun

The Banshees of Inisherin

Living

The Quiet Girl

The Wonder

Director Of The Year

Todd Field – Tár

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

Park Chan-wook – Decision to Leave

Charlotte Wells – Aftersun

Screenwriter Of The Year

Todd Field – Tár

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner – The Fabelmans

Charlotte Wells – Aftersun

Actress Of The Year

Cate Blanchett – Tár

Ana de Armas – Blonde

Vicky Krieps – Corsage

Florence Pugh – The Wonder

Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Actor Of The Year

Austin Butler – Elvis

Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser – The Whale

Paul Mescal – Aftersun

Bill Nighy – Living

Supporting Actress Of The Year

Hong Chau – The Whale

Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin

Dolly De Leon – Triangle of Sadness

Nina Hoss – Tár

Guslagie Malanda – Saint Omer

Supporting Actor Of The Year

Tom Burke – The Wonder

Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway

Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once

British/Irish Actress Of The Year (for body of work)

Jessie Buckley – Men, Scrooge: A Christmas Carol, Women Talking

Olivia Colman – Empire of Light, Joyride, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, Scrooge: A Christmas Carol

Florence Pugh – Don’t Worry Darling, The Wonder

Emma Thompson – Good Luck to You Leo Grande, Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical

Letitia Wright – Aisha, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, The Silent Twins

British/Irish Actor Of The Year (for body of work)

Harris Dickinson – See How They Run, Triangle of Sadness, Where the Crawdads Sing

Colin Farrell – After Yang, The Banshees of Inisherin, The Batman, Thirteen Lives

Ralph Fiennes – The Forgiven, The Menu

Paul Mescal – Aftersun

Bill Nighy – Living

The Philip French Award:

Breakthrough British/Irish Filmmaker

Katy Brand – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Colm Bairéad – The Quiet Girl

Frances O’Connor – Emily

Georgia Oakley – Blue Jean

Charlotte Wells – Aftersun

Young British/Irish Performer

Kila Lord Cassidy – The Wonder

Catherine Clinch – The Quiet Girl

Frankie Corio – Aftersun

Bella Ramsey – Catherine Called Birdy

Alisha Weir – Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical

British/Irish Short Film Of The Year

A Fox in the Night – dir Keeran Anwar Blessie

Groom – dir Leyla Coll-O’Reilly

Honesty – dir Roxy Rezvany

A Letter to Black Men – dir Kiosa Sukami

Scale – dir Joseph Pierce

Technical Achievement Award

Athena – Matias Boucard, cinematography

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Ruth E Carter, costumes

Blonde – Leslie Shatz, sound design

Decision to Leave – Kim Ji-yong, cinematography

Elvis – Catherine Martin, costumes

Everything Everywhere All at Once – Paul Rogers, film editing

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – Brian Leif Hansen, animation

RRR – Nick Powell, stunts

Tár – Stephen Griffiths, sound design

The Wonder – Nina Gold, casting