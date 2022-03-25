Top 10 Longest Best Picture Oscar Winners: Which is almost four hours long?

When it comes to running time, the 93 films that have won the Best Picture Oscar have an all-time average of 138 minutes, with parameters ranging from 90 minutes to nearly four hours. Of the 26 films with at least three-hour running times that have contended for the award, 11 (42%) have prevailed. An additional seven winners have reached 170 minutes, while another five have hit 160.

When it won Best Picture in 1957, the 182-minute-long “Around the World in 80 Days” was the second longest film that had ever received the top honor. 65 years on, it ranks 10th on that same list, and 15 more winning features have joined it in crossing the 150 minute line. These include “The Departed” (2007, 151 minutes), “Gladiator” (2001, 155 minutes), and “The English Patient” (1997, 162 minutes).

Check out our gallery of the 10 longest Best Picture Oscar winners to learn which nine triumphed with even longer running times than that of “Around the World in 80 Days.” The list spans over 60 years and includes five films that hit the 200 minute mark.

