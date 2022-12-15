‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’: Top 5 characters we hope appear in Season 2

In recent weeks Amazon has released a flurry of casting news for “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” season two. We have names of 15 actors who will join the Middle Earth cast: Gabriel Akuwudike, Yasen ‘Zates’ Atour, Ben Daniels, Amelia Kenworthy, Nia Towle, Nicholas Woodeson, Sam Hazeldine, Oliver Alvin-Wilson, Stuart Bowman, Gavi Singh Chera, William Chubb, Kevin Eldon, Will Keen, Selina Lo, and Calam Lynch. But details about their roles are scarce.

The only specific character information that accompanied the casting updates was the shocking news that Hazeldine (“Peaky Blinders”) will be taking over the role of orc-daddy Adar from Joseph Mawle. With showrunner Patrick McKay previously teasing elder elf (and ring bearer) Cirdan the Shipwright arriving next season, that still leaves 13 new roles shrouded in mystery.

Given the plot trajectory of season one and a hefty knowledge of J.R.R. Tolkien’s lore, here are the five fan-favorite characters I desperately hope make an appearance in “The Rings of Power” season two.

Celeborn

In season one, Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) shocked Middle Earth fans when she revealed that her husband Celeborn supposedly died in the War of Wrath. Given that Galadriel never got a firm confirmation of his demise, and that he is very much alive in the Third Age, it’s safe to say that Celeborn is still out there somewhere. This pointed callout indicates that the writers have likely saved his introduction for some important narrative down the road. Since Peter Jackson’s film trilogy greatly diminished Celeborn’s presence in the story, fans will surely rejoice if the character is given a proper on-screen treatment.

Glorfindel

The greatest deeds of elf-warrior Glorfindel occur in the First Age, where he slew a balrog but was mortally wounded in the process. The Valar (aka the gods of Tolkien’s world) honored his bravery and sacrifice by allowing his spirit to live among them in Valinor, before bringing him back to life in the Third Age. In “The Fellowship of the Ring” novel, it is Celeborn, not Arwen, who saves a wounded Frodo from the ringwraiths by scurrying the Hobbit to Rivendell. “The Rings of Power” series has already centered an elf vs. balrog battle at the heart of their mithril origin story. It’s entirely plausible that the unnamed elf in this tale may be revealed to be Glorfindel. Given his association with the Valar, bringing this elf into the narrative would allow the show to explore deeper aspects of Tolkien’s lore.

The Blue Wizards

I’ve previously discussed why I think The Stranger (Daniel Weyman) is actually one of the Blue Wizards, and not Gandalf. But even if I’m wrong on that theory, it would be a crime for “The Rings of Power” to omit these two figures from the show. Tolkien wrote precious few words about these characters, and as such they have become a fascinating enigma for fans. What we do know is that they were the only wizards who arrived in the Second Age (the time period of “The Rings of Power”) and they spent a great deal of time in the East, in the land of Rhun. That is precisely where The Stranger is headed (and a region where Gandalf canonically never ventured).

Tom Bombadil

For Tolkien purists, the most heartbreaking omission from Peter Jackson’s trilogy was the loss of Tom Bombadil. He is an ancient being, perhaps even older than the Valar, and is regarded as one of the most powerful entities in Middle Earth. He even held the One Ring and the evil jewelry had zero effect on him. Tolkien fans would squeal with delight at the first sighting of his yellow boots and blue jacket. With so little known about Bombadil’s history, writers have the opportunity to take his narrative in countless directions without being bogged down by Tolkien’s cannon. They would also finally be able to present one of the author’s most beloved characters of all time on screen, giving viewers the best fan service possible.

The Witch-King of Angmar

Tolkien never revealed the name of the Witch-King of Angmar, only that he was a former lord of men who succumbed to his ring’s lust for power. He and the other human ring bearers were transformed into the Nazgul, or ringwraiths. We witnessed the forging of the three elven rings of power at the end of season one, so Sauron must soon be making the nine rings for men. For this reason, I’m quite surprised we haven’t met the eventual Witch-King yet, but he will soon become an important lieutenant of Sauron. I can’t wait to see this tragic transformation explored on screen.

