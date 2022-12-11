Will the Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards predict Oscars? Don’t bet on it

The Los Angeles Film Critics Association handed out its awards on Sunday (December 11) and “TAR” was the big winner, claiming four awards including Best Picture in a tie with “Everything Everywhere All At Once”. “TAR” also picked up both the directing and writing awards for Todd Field and star star Cate Blanchett shared the gender-neutral leading performance award with Bill Nighy (“Living”).

The California critics were the second precursor prize to be heard from (the Gotham crowd announced on Dec. 2). Just how much influence does LAFCA have on the last group to be heard from: the motion picture academy which will reveal the Oscar winners 91 days from now on March 12, 2023?

Over the course of its 47-year history, the Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards has predicted only 11 winners of the Best Picture Oscar. Three of those came in the first five years of its existence while another three were in the last six.

In 2019 LAFCA previewed the Best Picture winner at the Academy Awards when it went with “Parasite.” Prior to that the L.A. critics had lined up with the Oscars in both 2016 and 2017, when they foretold the upsets by “Spotlight” and “Moonlight” over frontrunners “The Revenant” and “La La Land,” respectively. In 2018, the Los Angeles crowd went for “Roma,” while the academy favored “Green Book.”

Before that recent run of winners, LAFCA had not aligned with the academy since 2010, the first year of the expanded Best Picture race, when both bodies went with “The Hurt Locker.” Prior to this, the last time that the L.A. critics foresaw the top Oscar winner was way back in 1994 when “Schindler’s List” ran the board, also winning NYFCC and NBR before triumphing at the Oscars.

The other Best Picture winners that were recognized first by these west coast critics were: “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” (1976, tied with “Dog Day Afternoon” here); “Rocky” (1977, tied with “Network” here); “Kramer vs. Kramer” (1980); “Amadeus” (1985) and “Unforgiven” (1993).

