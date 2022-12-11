Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards winners: ‘TAR’ takes 4, ties with ‘Everything Everywhere’ for Best Picture

The Los Angeles Film Critics Association (LAFCA) announced the winners of their 48th annual awards on Sunday (Dec. 11). These California-based reviewers are the second major critics group to reveal their list of winners, as their New York counterparts went first last Friday (Dec. 2). The Gotham critics named the “TAR” as Best Picture. The Cali crew concurred but Todd Field’s film tied for the top prize with “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” Field won both the directing and writing award while star Cate Blanchett shared the gender-neutral leading performance award with Bill Nighy (“Living”).

Last year, both groups went with the Japanese import “Drive My Car” as their pick for best pic. Directed by Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, “Drive My Car” tells the story of a stage actor and director who mysteriously disappears. His film reaped four Oscar bids, including Best Picture and Director and won Best International Feature.

Like the New York Film Critics Circle, the members of the LAFCA met for a marathon voting session that led to multiple ballots for each race. Below, the full list of Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards winners for 2022, and the runners-up in each race.

BEST PICTURE (Tie)

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” and “TAR”

BEST DIRECTOR

Todd Field, “TAR”

Runner-up: S.S. Rajamouli, “RRR”

BEST LEAD PERFORMANCES

Cate Blanchett, “TAR” and Bill Nighy, “Living”

Runners-up: Danielle Deadwyler, “Till” and Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

BEST SUPPORTING PERFORMANCES

Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” and Dolly de Leon, “Triangle of Sadness”

Runners-up: Brian Tyree Henry, “Causeway” and Jessie Buckley, “Women Talking”

BEST SCREENPLAY

Todd Field, “TAR”

Runner-up: Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Michael Dymek, “EO”

Runner-up: Hoyte van Hoytema, “Nope”

BEST FILM EDITING

Blair McClendon, “Aftersun”

Runner-up: Monika Willi, “TAR”

BEST SCORE

M.M. Keeravani, “RRR”

Runner-up: Paweł Mykietyn, “EO”

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Dylan Cole and Ben Procter, “Avatar: The Way of Water”

Runner-up: Jason Kisvarday, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

Runner-up: “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On”

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”

Runner-up: “Fire of Love”

BEST FILM NOT IN ENGLISH

“EO”

Runner-up: “Saint Omer”

NEW GENERATION



