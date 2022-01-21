Comedian and actor Louie Anderson is dead at age 68 due to complications with cancer. Luckily for all of his fans around the world, the American celebrity’s funniest quotes and jokes will live on forever. Scroll down to see 10 of his best lines.

Meeting Anderson in 2016 during his initial Emmy run for “Baskets” was one of the highlights of my career. He was just as kind and folksy as I hoped he would be. “I thank Gold Derby for being one of the first people on board,” he told me on the red carpet at a pre-Emmy nominee reception (watch above). “One in seven [chances to win]? Those are pretty good odds. Per pound, I have a more of a shot.”

The funnyman won the Emmy a week later for playing the lovable Christine Baskets, mother to Zach Galifianakis‘ identical twins Chip and Dale, on the FX comedy series. He was nominated twice more for the role. Anderson’s first big victories on the awards circuit were at the Daytime Emmys, when he claimed back-to-back trophies for his voice-over work on “Life with Louie” (1997 and 1998).

Gone too soon: Remembering Louie Anderson’s 10 funniest quotes and jokes:

1. “My first words were, ‘Seconds, please.’ Most kids in kindergarten napped on a little rug. I had a braided 9 x 12.”

2. “My prediction is that [the new ‘Family Feud’ I’m hosting] is off the air within a year.”

3. “I can’t stay long; I’m in between meals.”

4. “I’m going to be talking about food, being fat, and being over 50 – all the ‘F’ words.”

5. “I’m a 7 o’clock act. My people want to go to a show, a dinner and then go home and go to bed.”

6. “If I have food in the house and I’m laying in bed, I go, ‘I bet that Captain Crunch is lonely in the cupboard.'”

7. “If I were the last person on earth, some moron would turn left in front of me.”

8. “We all think we’re going to get out of debt.”

9. “I live in California, the worst place in the world for fat people. There are three of us. They have us on eight-hour shifts, so it works out.”

10. “I hope I’m not on ‘E! True Hollywood Story’ till I’m dead.”