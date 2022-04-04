Louis C.K. wins another Grammy: Really, Recording Academy?

The Grammys had a pretty good night with a satisfying surprise win for Jon Batiste‘s “We Are” as Album of the Year and a well-executed ceremony overall. But an award presented during the Premiere Ceremony in the afternoon casts a shadow: Louis C.K. won Best Comedy Album for “Sincerely Louis C.K.” For an organization that has faced backlash in recent years over its treatment of women, welcoming him back to the party sent an uncomfortable message.

The 2017 revelations of Harvey Weinstein‘s sexual abuses caused the floodgates to open for the #MeToo movement, with other abusers and harassers called out for their behavior, a lot of which had gone on for years. One of those was Louis C.K., who had been the subject of rumors that he had exposed himself to women. He eventually admitted to the allegations. As a result, FX, HBO, and Netflix cut ties with him, among other projects and opportunities he lost. He tested the waters for a comeback in 2018, but leaked audio of a set included racist jokes and jokes at the expense of non-binary people and school shooting survivors.

Some comedians were ambivalent about the prospect of a Louis C.K. comeback, some were supportive, and some have argued against it. But whether he actually regrets the behavior that got him “cancelled” (which I put in quotes because winning a Grammy is a good sign that you haven’t been) has been called into question. Reviews of “Sincerely Louis C.K.” have said, “Judging by this set, C.K. doesn’t think he did anything uniquely bad” (The Guardian), “You get the sense that this ‘let’s pretend this is water under the bridge’ notion isn’t working” (Rolling Stone), and “The way the comedian addresses his misconduct is worse than if he never brought it up at all” (Slate).

Maybe you think someone who has admitted to sexual misconduct deserves a return to their career, that there’s a path towards forgiveness. But a Grammy? There are a lot of funny comedians releasing comedy albums who don’t win Grammys and didn’t abuse their power over women. We’re one week removed from Will Smith slapping Chris Rock during the Oscars telecast and facing substantial professional consequences for it. Whatever you think of Smith and the repercussions he’s facing (too severe? too lenient? just right?), it’s not a great look for another elite industry group, a week later, to re-embrace a man who repeatedly took advantage of women. The same elite industry group that also continues to nominate accused sexual abusers Marilyn Manson and Dr. Luke. Consequences sure are fickle in this business.

