CMA Awards 2022: Luke Combs surprises (again!) as Entertainer of the Year, Lainey Wilson makes a big splash

Luke Combs surprised us again by winning Entertainer of the Year at the 2022 Country Music Association Awards. You’d think after last year’s upset victory we would have seen it coming, but most of our users thought the award would go to either Morgan Wallen or perennial bridesmaid Carrie Underwood (no woman has won the prize since Taylor Swift in 2011). Combs surprised us one more time by also winning Album of the Year for “Growin’ Up” — his second victory in that category too. Check out the complete list of CMA Awards winners here.

Meanwhile, newcomer Lainey Wilson made a big splash. She came into these awards as the most nominated artist with six bids, so it wasn’t a shock that she won New Artist of the Year. But then she beat the likes of Miranda Lambert and Carrie Underwood for Female Vocalist of the Year on her very first try. Lambert and Underwood ended up leaving the awards empty-handed.

Besides Wilson, it wasn’t a great night for women as men dominated the aforementioned Album of the Year category, along with Single of the Year (“Til You Can’t” by Cody Johnson), Song of the Year (“Buy Dirt” written by four men for Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan), Vocal Group of the Year (Old Dominion), Vocal Duo of the Year (Brothers Osborne) and Music Video of the Year (also “Til You Can’t”). Besides Wilson’s victories the only trophies for women went to Musical Event of the Year winners Ashley McBryde and Carly Pearce for their collab “Never Wanted to Be That Girl” and Musician of the year for fiddler Jenee Fleenor.

