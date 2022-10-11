‘M3GAN’ trailer promises silly thills and scares: ‘Child’s Play’ for the TikTok generation?

Meet your new best friend.

On Tuesday, the first official trailer for Universal Pictures’ upcoming science-fiction horror film “M3GAN” was released, offering audiences a small taste of what director Gerard Johnstone has cooked up.

It was written by Akela Cooper with a story by legendary horror filmmaker James Wan (who also produces the project), marking it their second collaboration following the release of last year’s “Malignant.”

The official synopsis reads as follows:

“Gemma, a brilliant roboticist at a toy company, uses artificial intelligence to develop M3GAN, a life-like doll programmed to be a child’s greatest companion and a parent’s greatest ally. After unexpectedly gaining custody of her orphaned niece, Gemma enlists the help of the M3GAN prototype – a decision that has unimaginable consequences.”

You can take a look at the trailer here:

The film stars Allison Williams, Ronny Chieng, and Brian Jordan Alvarez. Amie Donald portrays the titular robot while Kimberley Crossman provides the voiceover work for the character.

It was produced by Wan, Jason Blum, Michael Clear, and Couper Samuelson, under the Blumhouse Productions, Atomic Monster Productions, and Divide/Conquer banners.

“M3GAN” is scheduled to be released in theaters by Universal Pictures on January 13, 2023.

PREDICTthe 2023 Oscar nominees through January 24

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions