Macy Gray shockingly eliminated from ‘American Song Contest’ after ‘Every Night’ performance [WATCH]

Macy Gray, one of the biggest stars to step foot on the “American Song Contest” stage, has just been shockingly eliminated from the competition. The “I Try” Grammy winner performed her new single “Every Night” during the second week of NBC’s reality TV show (watch above), but failed to rank high enough from the jury of 56 industry professionals to advance automatically. Macy’s fate then rested in the hands of viewers at home, which gave her a leg up due to her nationwide name recognition. However, it was revealed in the third week that the audience chose to send three other participants to the semi-finals instead.

Heads up: Macy still has a shot of re-entering the competition at a later date, as NBC has promised there will be at least one wildcard act that returns to the show. It’s unclear at this time how that “redemption” artist will be decided.

During his “American Song Contest” live blog, our recapper Matthew Stewart had this to say about Macy’s performance last week: “The night’s final performer was Grammy champ and multi-platinum recording artist Macy Gray, representing her home state of Ohio. Joined by rapper Maino and The California Jet Club, she sang ‘Every Night,’ which ended up falling a bit flatter than one would expect. Even with her distinctly raspy voice and well-honed stage presence, it was not easy for Gray to stand out from such a distractingly large group of singers and dancers.”

In Macy’s group of “American Song Contest” artists, the national jury sent Kentucky’s Jordan Smith through to the semi-finals following his emotional performance of “Sparrow.” The combined audience/jury vote then chose Kansas’ Broderick Jones (“Tell Me”), Montana’s Jonah Prill (“Fire It Up”) and North Dakota’s Chloe Fredericks (“Can’t Make You Love Me”) to join him.

Here is how all 11 artists from last week’s second group fared in the jury vote totals, which were revealed on April 4:

1. Jordan Smith (Kentucky) sang “Sparrow”

2. Broderick Jones (Kansas) sang “Tell Me”

3. Jonah Prill (Montana) sang “Fire It Up”

4. King Kyote (Maine) sang “Get Out Alive”

5. Chloe Fredericks (North Dakota) sang “Can’t Make You Love Me”

6. Macy Gray (Ohio) sang “Every Night”

7. Jocelyn (Nebraska) sang “Never Alone”

8. Almira Zaky (Virginia) sang “Over You”

9. ENISA (New York) sang “Green Light”

10. Cruz Rock (U.S. Virgin Islands) sang “Celebrando”

11. courtship. (Oregon) sang “Million Dollar Smoothies”

Jordan, Broderick, Jonah and Chloe now join the four winning acts from the Week 1 Qualifiers in the upcoming semi-finals: Rhode Island’s Hueston (“Held On Too Long”), Oklahoma’s AleXa (“Wonderland”), Puerto Rico’s Christian Pagán (“Loko”) and Connecticut’s Michael Bolton (“Beautiful World”).

