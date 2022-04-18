A ‘Mad Men’ spinoff? Kiernan Shipka has an idea

The Emmy Award-winning “Mad Men” will celebrate its 15th anniversary this summer, and while the show still remains a cultural touchstone thanks to the many memes it launched into the discourse (“Not great, Bob!”), AMC and creator Matthew Weiner have not publicly sought to extend the series with a spinoff. But in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, actress Kiernan Shipka made her pitch for a possible sequel series focused on Sally Draper.

“I’m not done with Sally,” Shipka, who played the young Sally on the show, said to the outlet. She then made her pitch to where the Draper’s eldest daughter could find herself in the 1970s: “I don’t think she’d be in New York. I think she’d do L.A. … But I’m not done with her at all.”

Since playing Sally on the series, Shipka has starred as the title character on the Netflix series “The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” and also appeared as the lead on the Roku original “Swimming with Sharks” (a show originally produced for the now-defunct Quibi streaming service). But while Shipka might be doing a bit of wishful thinking about a “Mad Men” extension, she’s not necessarily far off. Back in 2015, as part of an oral history on the show published by The Hollywood Reporter, Lionsgate TV COO Sandra Stern said AMC had discussed a spinoff series focused on Sally from before “Mad Men” even aired.

“When we first started negotiating with AMC, one of the things they wanted was a spinoff,” she said at the time. “We talked about doing a contemporary one. Given the fact that [‘Mad Men’] ends nearly 50 years ago, most of the characters would be dead. Sally was the one character young enough that you could see her 30 or 40 years later.”

But Sally wasn’t the only character who drew initial spinoff interest. “There was a time we wanted a Peggy spin­off, too, and, a la ‘Better Call Saul,’ a minor character going off to L.A.,” Stern added. But Weiner “wasn’t comfortable committing to a spinoff.”

