Maddie sings her way from the audience to the live shows as Howie’s Golden Buzzer act on ‘America’s Got Talent’ [WATCH]

Night 2 of auditions on “America’s Got Talent” season 17 continued on June 7 with another slate of audition performances from acts vying for this year’s $1 million prize. Host Terry Crews was back in the theater with series judges Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel after offering up his Golden Buzzer to saxophonist Avery Dixon on Night 1. Among the Night 2 acts was singer Maddie, an act that made it from the audience, to the stage, and then straight through to the live shows as Howie’s Golden Buzzer choice. Watch the full audition in the video above.

One aspect of the AGT filming that we don’t typically get to see is their tradition of having members of the audience sing on microphone during the commercial breaks and stage resetting. This season, producers knew of the young vocalist Maddie who had always hoped of making it on to the stage and so after introducing her to Terry they planted her in the audience to surprise the judges with an impromptu audition.

From her seat in the audience, Maddie began to sing “Amazing Grace” just as Simon walked back in to the theater and immediately piqued the interest of Howie who beckoned for Heidi and Sofia to turn their chairs to face her from their spot on the dais. Taken aback by the surprise, Simon asked Maddie to go up on stage where she explained that she’s been to tapings throughout her childhood and she always tried to sing during the breaks for the chance to be on the show. She was clearly nervous and emotional that she’d finally made it — especially when Simon made it clear that he wanted her to properly audition.

For her audition she sang the song a cappella again, this time with the weight of nerves and joyful tears in her eyes. Earning a standing ovation from the judges and the audience, Maddie did what Simon said has never happened before on the show — going from the audience to the stage. Howie was the first to speak, telling her that her life will change from this point on. When he called for a vote from the other judges, the audience began chanting “golden buzzer” in unison. Hearing their call, Howie stood to put the audience words into action. He said, “From the audience seats right to the live shows,” and hit the coveted Golden Buzzer to rain gold confetti down on Maddie.

How much did YOU like Maddie and do you think she can take home the $1 million prize? Sound off on them and the rest of the new season in the comments below and with other fans in our reality TV forum. Also be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds.