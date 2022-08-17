Maddie (‘America’s Got Talent’) belts out ‘Higher Love’ as Simon addresses ‘rigged’ conspiracy theorists [WATCH]

The Qualifiers 2 episode of “America’s Got Talent” aired Tuesday, August 16 on NBC with 11 acts performing live on the big stage. One of those acts was 12-year-old-singer Madison “Maddie” Taylor Baez, who previously received Howie Mandel‘s Golden Buzzer during her audition of “Amazing Grace” when she was pretending to be a simple audience member. For her live show performance, Maddie took on Steve Winwood‘s “Higher Love,” a song that “no one would expect” from the talented tyke. Watch the “AGT” video above.

After her powerful performance, Simon Cowell addressed conspiracy theorists out there who thought Maddie’s audition was “rigged” because she came out of the audience. As the British judge explained, “The truth is, I was outside. I always run away when people are singing in the break, because they’re terrible. And I actually heard your voice and I thought, ‘Oh, at least someone is good.’ So everything that happened was genuine. I had no idea what [host Terry Crews] did.”

Moving on to her live show performance, Simon proclaimed, “You’ve got steel in your eyes because you really want this, don’t you? I can tell.” He readily admitted that Maddie’s voice “went off key” at times, but that it “didn’t matter” because it was still a “step up” from her earlier audition. Simon concluded by telling her she was “really, really good.”

Howie stated that everyone “loved” Maddie. Fellow judge Heidi Klum remarked, “I do see so much joy in you when you sing and I think that everyone in this room is rooting for you. So well done, congratulations!”

Sofia Vergara thought that Maddie’s live show performance was “amazing,” saying she “loved this song better than the other one.” Even though the 12-year-old is the youngest contestant in the Season 17 live shows, she is a “pro already,” Sofia noted.

Only two of the 11 acts who performed on Tuesday night will advance to the Grand Finale, and we’ll all find out the results on Wednesday night. Do you think Maddie’s performance, coupled with her Golden Buzzer background, will push her over the edge? Stay tuned.

