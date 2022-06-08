Madonna looks to have found her Madonna in Julia Garner

Julia Garner may be thanking her lucky stars and soon start striking a pose. Variety reported on Tuesday that Garner, an Emmy Award winner for “Ozark” and contender again this year, is the front runner to nab the highly coveted role of Madonna in an upcoming Universal biopic about the singer-actor-author-superstar. The film will be directed by the international pop sensation herself. (This will be Ms. Ciccone’s first time behind the camera since 2011’s “W.E.”)

Word is that Odessa Young, Florence Pugh, and Alexa Demie were among the many in contention for the role, before the “Inventing Anna,” “Ozark,” and “The Assistant” star pulled ahead of the pack. The casting process hasn’t been simple reads via Zoom, but a reportedly months-long process involving work with choreographers from Madonna’s team and singing sessions with the director herself. This project promises to be intense.

Former Sony Chair Amy Pascal, whose recent films include the latest “Spider-Man” and “Venom” movies, as well as “Little Women” and “The Post,” is attached to produce. Playwright and screenwriter Erin Cressida Wilson, best known for “Secretary,” “Fur: The Diane Arbus Story,” and “Men, Women, and Children,” is one of the film’s listed authors, as is Madonna herself. The project does not have an official title yet, but an Instagram pic four months back showed the singer clutching a screenplay called “Little Sparrow” credited to Wilson and herself. (The IMDb suggests that Diablo Cody was at one point working on the script, too.)

The 28-year-old Garner is married to musician Mark Foster of Foster The People, so she’s got some first-hand knowledge of the music biz. Her first project was appearing, at age 17, in the Sundance hit “Martha Marcy May Marlene.” Her mother, Tami Gingold, was a comedian and film and television actress in Israel in the 1980s.

PREDICTthe 2022 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions