A Madonna biopic directed by the music legend herself is searching for its Queen of Pop

A Best Actress race of the future could include the Material Girl as numerous top actresses, including an Emmy Award-winner and an Oscar nominee have auditioned for the chance to play Madonna.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter and rumored for days online, an intense audition process is currently underway to find an onscreen iteration of the Queen of Pop with Madonna and casting director Carmen Cuba leading the charge. The film, which is untitled at the moment and doesn’t yet have a release date, is directed and co-written by Madonna herself.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, the list of actresses who have auditioned thus far includes Florence Pugh (an Oscar nominee for “Little Women”) and Julia Garner (an Emmy winner for “Ozark”), plus “Euphoria” star Alexa Demie, “Mothering Sunday” actress Odessa Young, and “Mayor of Kingstown” breakthrough Emma Laird.

Those who have been auditioning for the role of Madonna have had to go through a “grueling” process, a representative with knowledge of the audition process told the trade. Sources say that auditionees occasionally have 11-hour days which typically consist of choreography sessions with Madonna’s choreographer, after which there are choreography sessions with Madonna herself. Afterward, there are callbacks which consist of readings with Madonna, as well as singing auditions with her.

These days more than ever it seems that a surefire way to generate awards buzz is by playing a real-life figure. This year’s Best Actress race includes Nicole Kidman as Lucille Ball and Jessica Chastain as Tammy Faye Bakker, while Best Actor features Will Smith as Richard Williams, Andrew Garfield as Jonathan Larson, and Javier Bardem as Desi Arnaz. Later this year, we will get an “Elvis” biopic directed by Baz Luhrmann, and starring Austin Butler as the titular King of Rock and Roll.

PREDICTthe 2022 Oscar winners through March 27



Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions