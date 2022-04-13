Mads Mikkelsen movies ranked from worst to best, including ‘Casino Royale,’ ‘Another Round’ …

It’s no secret that many of the most successful European actors have had a split career when it comes to their film work — starring in small artistically appreciated dramas in their native countries, then coming to Hollywood on occasion to land a supporting role in a big budget film (and usually a much bigger paycheck). But few actors have had quite a gulf in their film careers as Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen. Originally trained as a ballet dancer, Mikkelsen gradually transitioned to film acting in his native Denmark, notably bringing a grace of movement to his small dramas there and later, a tough-guy swagger to his (usually bad-guy) roles in Hollywood. In our gallery above, we dive into the Top 10 Mads Mikkelsen movies ranked from worst to best.

Mikkelsen’s gallery of characters in Europe often captures the lives of people with whom the audience can easily relate — a teacher, soldier, doctor, or even the kind-hearted owner of an orphanage. When he comes to Hollywood and enters the worlds of Marvel, Star Wars or James Bond, however, he excels in bringing the nasty (though usually with a sly bit of humor). In his 2022 film “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore,” Mikkelsen returns to big-budget bad-guy roles again, taking over from Johnny Depp as Gellert Grindelwald, the dark wizard whose belief in wizarding superiority has led to global havoc in his quest to establish his Wizarding World Order. Mikkelsen brings an extra bit of villainous flair to the role, which adds an entertaining dimension to this third film in the “Harry Potter” spin-off series.

Mikkelsen is one of those rare actors who have starred in films that have been Oscar-nominated for Best International Feature on four separate occasions. The first was for the 2006 dark comedy “After the Wedding,” followed by the 2012 historical romance “A Royal Affair” and the 2013 drama “The Hunt,” culminating in an Academy Award win for his 2020 black comedy “Another Round.” Mikkelsen himself won the Best Actor prize at the Cannes Film Festival for “The Hunt” and earned his first BAFTA nomination as Best Actor for “Another Round.”