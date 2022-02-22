Maggie Gyllenhaal (‘The Lost Daughter’) is now an Oscar-nominated screenwriter, just like her mother

Maggie Gyllenhaal just earned her second Oscar nomination for writing the screenplay to “The Lost Daughter,” her feature directorial debut. This Best Adapted Screenplay bid follows in the footsteps of only two other women, Emma Thompson and Ruth Gordon, who also earned Oscar kudos for acting and writing. More significantly, however, is that there are now two Oscar-nominated screenwriters in the Gyllenhaal family, with her mother Naomi Foner having earned her own writing bid in the late 1980s.

Foner was a Best Original Screenplay nominee for the 1988 film “Running on Empty,” the Sidney Lumet film that starred River Phoenix in his only Oscar-nominated performance. Like Gyllenhaal with “The Lost Daughter,” Foner was also an executive producer on “Running on Empty.” Gyllenhaal’s nomination this year adds another accolade to the family, following her first bid in Best Supporting Actress for “Crazy Heart” (2009) and her brother Jake‘s only Oscar nomination in Best Supporting Actor for “Brokeback Mountain” (2005).

SEE Full list of Oscar nominations

Gyllenhaal is not expected to win the Oscar, much like Foner lost her category more than 30 years ago to “Rain Man” co-writers Ronald Bass and Barry Morrow. Currently in second place in the early odds, she faces tough competition in the form of Jane Campion, the frontrunner in Best Adapted Screenplay who helms the predicted Best Picture winner, “The Power of the Dog.” “The Lost Daughter” is also the only film in this category to not have a corresponding Best Picture bid, which has correlated far more often than not in the 21st century.

Regardless of whether she wins or not, Gyllenhaal has already achieved major success in her first major endeavor as a writer-director. In addition to her screenplay bid, she directed Olivia Colman and Jessie Buckley to nominations in Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress, respectively. Ideally, this will help propel Gyllenhaal to a fruitful career behind the camera like her mother, who wrote and produced multiple films after her own Oscar moment in the sun.

PREDICTthe 2022 Oscar winners and other awards shows

Oscar odds for Best Adapted Screenplay 'The Power of the Dog' is ahead

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?