Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild 2022 Awards: Best prediction scores by our Editors and Users

Congratulations to Clayton Davis (one of our Experts from Variety) for the best accuracy score of 78.57% when predicting the 2022 Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild Awards 2022 film winners on Saturday. He is just ahead of natedogg and EduardoLuz at 64.29% and has a great point score of 7,229 by using the two Super Bets (500 points each) wisely.

Over 850 people worldwide predicted these MUAHS champs for 15 categories. Melissa Peterman (“Reba,” “Young Sheldon”) hosted the event in Beverly Hills. Our top scorer got 11 out of 14 winners correct. Film winners were “Coming 2 America” with three, “Being the Ricardos” and “Cruella.” Among the TV specials/live categories, “Saturday Night Live” won three while “Dancing with the Stars” and “Legendary” each took one trophy. For TV series categories, it was one win each for “American Horror Stories,” “Emily in Paris,” “Genius: Aretha,” “Pose” and “Star Trek: Discovery.”

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.” Gold Derby must evaluate each potential winner’s eligibility as per our contest rules. If eligible, the first-place finisher receives a $100 Amazon gift card.

For our nine Gold Derby Editors predicting, we have a six-way tie at 42.86% for Charles Bright, Denton Davidson, Joyce Eng, Daniel Montgomery, Christopher Rosen and myself. Paul Sheehan is next at 35.71% and then Marcus Dixon and Rob Licuria at 28.57%. See Editors’ scores.

