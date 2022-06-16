Squid Game: The Game Changer – The final chapter of the worldwide phenomenon, featuring writer-director Hwang Dong-hyuk and the incredible cast and crew

To anyone who has watched Season 1 of Netflix’s “Squid Game” from the very beginning, it may have been obvious what the final game in the deadly competition would be, because it’s right there in the name of the show.

The title game that the finalists play against each other may be unfamiliar to Western audiences, but Squid Game is a playground game that involves a squid-shaped design drawn using chalk that the players have to navigate using whatever methods necessary. It can get quite violent.

In our final Making of “Squid Game” video supplied by Netflix, we get a look at that final game in the series, and in case it isn’t obvious, there’s a pretty major spoiler for how the game turns out if you haven’t gotten to the last couple episodes yet.

Production designer Chae Kyoung-sun talks about what was involved with creating the set for that final competition on one of the stages used for an earlier game. “’Squid Game’ begins and ends in the same place,” she says. “The director wanted the game to start and finish at the Red Light, Green Light area, so for the ending, we poured a lot of rain on the robot doll and the freakish tree, and tried to underscore who remained until the very end of the game.”

This video also gets a little more into the moral implications of the games. “The reason I went with the title ‘Squid Game’ is because out of the six games featured, ‘Squid Game’ was the most physical, violent and rough,” says executive producer, writer and director Hwang Dong-hyuk, as he reminisces on his own childhood playing the game where clothes would get ripped and kids would get hurt, at which point, they’d call it a day. “This left a big impression on me, so I ended up choosing it as the title,” he adds. Watch our exclusive video interview with Hwang.

“’Squid Game’ is not simply about having to play physically challenging games for a grand cash prize,” notes actor Lee Jung-jae. “It’s about being forced to fight others, not only physically but also psychologically. With these circumstances, everyone on set gave great effort and thoughts.”

His co-star Park Hae-soo agrees, noting, “It connected us so much to be in the same place, playing our respective roles that risk their lives. Struggling for the same goal in the same outfits really brought [out] the chemistry among the cast to another level.” This video shares a few amusing behind-the-scenes moments on set when the cast is able to laugh and have a bit more fun with each other than is normally allowed during the deadliest of competitions.

Another one of the show’s stars, Oh Young-soo, talks about his understanding of the title (with another spoiler warning if you missed the first one). “’Squid Game’ is a metaphor for many things – people with power, dominance, and wealth, their violence and brutality – and how Gi-hun, who fights them, becomes the winner of the game.”

But Gi-hun winning an enormous amount of cash doesn’t help his life. “After losing friendships and love, he seems like the shell of the person he used to be,” Oh Young-soo elaborates.

“It seems like the players have nothing left but desperation, fear, anger and sadness,” explains director Hwang. “However, the one person who does not lose his humanity, the person who symbolizes that last remaining hope is Gi-hun.”

“I would say that this story is like Pandora’s box,” he adds. “I hope that it would come across that way to the viewers as well.”

“The world we live in actually isn’t that different from ‘Squid Game,’” says the show’s production designer. “It’s a story about people who are discriminated against because of their social position.”

The director concurs. “I believe that the game in itself shows the competition and struggle for survival in this day and age,” he states. “As we’re watching the game unfold, we can think about ourselves and how we’re living in this society.”

Cinematographer Lee Hyung-deok and composer Jung Jae-il also chime in on the irony of the dichotomy between the show’s gloomy mood and its bright visuals. “It has the irony of mixing nostalgia with cruelty,” says the latter.

“I’ve always put more value in things that made me nervous or scared,” concludes Hwang. “You can only succeed when you can take them on and face them,” and indeed, making “Squid Game” helped the director overcome those fears, so it was important for him to succeed at what he was trying to achieve. The video embellishes the director’s words by showing him working with his cast on set.

The entire first season of “Squid Game” can be streamed via Netflix.

