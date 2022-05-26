The Making of Squid Game: SAG Award winning actress Jung Ho-yeon and costume designer Cho Sang-kyung go behind the scenes of the Honeycomb game [WATCH]

Netflix has shared with Gold Derby a second Making of “Squid Game” Emmys FYC video, which focuses mainly on Episode 2 of the hit Korean series and the second game of the deadly competition, aka “Sugar Honeycomb.” Watch the video feature above.

In the game, the contestants need to use a mere pin to trace around an image in a block of sugar in order to pull the item out of the sugar intact. Some of the shapes (like a triangle) are easier than others (an umbrella), and those who don’t succeed are immediately shot and killed.

The show’s SAG Award-winning star Lee Jung-jae shows off the fantasy playground created for the game with adult-sized slides and swings. “As a child, the playground felt very gigantic,” he says. “So as an adult, it’s the same. The playground is like our childhood as if in a fairytale.”

“I wanted to include nostalgic elements,” explains the show’s award-winning production designer Chae Kyoung-sun. “So we drew clouds on the walls with crayons [to portray] a fantasy world.”

Series writer/director Hwang Dong-hwuk says that he wanted to “emphasize the contrast between childish, playful acts, with the reality of them playing this game for their lives.” “I wanted the audience to be confused,” he adds. “And ask if they should be laughing, or scoff, or be scared, if this scene is comedy or horror.”

SAG Award-winning actress Jung Ho-yeon (aka Hoyeon) also shares her memories of the game and how the set was filled with the smell of honeycomb candy all day, though she resisted the urge to taste it, unlike her fellow competitors.

Director Hwang talks specifically about why he picked young Hoyean, a model who had never acted before appearing in “Squid Game,” to play that pivotal character. “I was blown away by her audition tape, and was like, ‘Here’s the Saw-byeok I was looking for!’ I was willing to take a leap of faith with Hoyeon even if she didn’t have any experience. She proved me right by being amazing on set as well”

“Regardless of landing the role or not,” the young actress responds, “I thought being able to perform in front of others and portray this character was going to be a precious opportunity.” She says she fell in love with her character.

Hwang then talks about the difficulty in deciding on the various costumes, emphasized by costume designer Cho Sang-kyung, who speaks on the matter of deciding on the color of the outfits for the players and the “referees.” “As we decided on green [for the jumpsuits], I explained to the director that we should dress the masked characters in the contrast color, pink. As always, a simpler approach sends a stronger message.” She also wanted to make sure all the costumes would be functional.

All this commentary on making the series is accompanied by some never-before-seen onset footage of them making “Squid Game,” giving a good idea how those tracksuits helped the presence of the players stand out where they might not in their normal lives. Click here to watch the first Making of “Squid Game” video.

