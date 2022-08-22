‘Making the Cut’: Winner of ‘Activewear Champions’ assignment on capturing the heart of sports [Exclusive Video Interview]

“Those two assignments were very important,” remembers fashion designer Rafael Chaouiche, who won the “Activewear Champions” assignment on the competition series “Making the Cut.” But he was one of the top designers in the “Evening Wear” challenge as well, so he got off to quite the start. Winning the activewear assignment gave him the opportunity to design a capsule collection in collaboration with Champion to be sold online. Watch our exclusive video interview with Chaouiche above.

For the first “Evening Wear” looks, which included a bold, pink butterfly coat over sequins, “I could show my DNA and the DNA from my country, brilliant and colorful,” Chaouiche explains. “And for the second assignment I can show my skills on activewear,” which was especially important because that wasn’t his area of expertise, but “I think I made very good work, and I’m so excited to work more with activewear in my future.”

Part of what the judges admired so much from Chaouiche was how he incorporated mesh to tie specifically into the Champion brand, and that was no accident. “The first part of my work is based on research,” he says. So as soon as they got the assignment he found a computer and “read all the Champion history, and I read that they start with mesh,” so he used that material to explore the history of the brand. Another deciding factor in his victory was his showstopping accessible look, which was bolder than other designers’ commercial garments. “I really believe that sports make our hearts beat so strong, and my country has a very good and strong tradition of sports,” he points out. “I put that big heart with the Champion inside to translate this emotion of sports.” Check out his winning looks below.

