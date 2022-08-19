‘Making the Cut’: Winner of ‘Evening Wear’ assignment explains how Hudson River inspired their designs [Exclusive Video Interview]

Winning the season three “Evening Wear” assignment on “Making the Cut” was a “big surprise” to designer Sienna Li. The 10 competitors were surprised two weeks before the show was set to film with the news that the competition was starting early. They had to spend those two weeks working on two evening wear designs — a high-fashion runway look and an accessible look that the winner would sell in Amazon’s online “Making the Cut” store. Watch our exclusive video interview with Li above.

Evening wear is Li’s specialty, but “it was really hard to think of” design ideas, especially since she had “done so many evening dresses in the past. I was so stressed to think about how can I find inspiration out of nowhere. And then right in front of me, the Hudson River,” she remembers. “Looking outside my window, that’s my inspiration.” Her New York City apartment overlooks the river: “I see the flowing water, I see the texture of the water, I see the birds, the boats, and the architecture around it.” And that sparked her imagination for her two flowing, floating gowns.

“Now that’s very beautiful,” said “Making the Cut” host and head judge Heidi Klum as soon as Li’s first look glided down Rodeo Drive. “I love this color,” added judge Nicole Richie. And the third judge, Jeremy Scott, thought it was like “a beautiful flower and this wedding band around it.” And when they saw her accessible gown, Klum praised them both as “very luxe,” and Richie and Scott declared their love for the designer. Li later told them that she wanted to project the idea of femininity with strength, and she accomplished just that. Check out her winning looks below.

