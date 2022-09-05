‘Making the Cut’ exclusive interview: ‘Social Media Content’ winner ‘had a lot to live up to’ this late in the season

“I had a lot to live up to because I had been put in the middle or almost at the bottom on many occasions,” says “Making the Cut” contestant Georgia Hardinge about how she approached the sixth assignment, “Social Media Content.” “I was like, okay, I need to win something, I need to do something to show that I’m capable of getting to the final.” She did just that, winning the assignment and advancing to the final four. Watch our exclusive video interview with Hardinge above.

The task for the contestants in “Social Media Content” was to design their usual two looks — one high-fashion runway look and one accessible look for the winner to sell online — but there was an added multimedia dimension. In addition to their designs, they would have to record TikTok videos to promote their looks. Though the medium of TikTok was new for Hardinge, she’s “really interested in video,” so she shot a stop-motion animated representation of her sculptural design “to see the piece come alive” as the scene transitioned into both of her looks. The judges loved the video, which solidified her victory.

Sculptural fashion is something Hardinge has become known for, on “Making the Cut” and in her career in general. “I wanted to be an architect,” she explains, “but I want to translate that into more commerce … I want to create something beautiful, and then see it directly on a person.” Among those people who have worn her sculptures are celebs like Beyonce, Lady Gaga, and Alicia Keys, but greater satisfaction comes from seeing her looks on everyday customers who “spent their hard-earned money on my piece … It’s actually easy to dress celebrities, whereas it’s harder to sell it to some person walking down the street. That’s what I love.”

