‘Making the Cut’ exclusive interview: ‘Winter Wear’ winner on why ‘pressure was on’ for this do-or-die assignment

“The pressure was on. I knew I had to do something big because nobody wants to go home. I didn’t want to go home. I didn’t want to call my mom and dad and be like, ‘This is it for me,'” remembers designer Jeanette Limas about the “Winter Wear” assignment on “Making the Cut.” She won the assignment, meaning her design was made available on Amazon’s online “Making the Cut” store, but just one episode earlier she was on the verge of being eliminated. Watch our exclusive video interview with Limas above.

In episode two, “Activewear Champions,” the judges took issue with the flower-inspired fabric bulbs on Limas’s high-fashion runway look, and they thought her accessible look was underwhelming. It seemed that they were ready to send her home, but judge Jeremy Scott changed his mind, and by majority vote she was spared elimination. So she had a lot to prove with her “Winter Wear” design. And it wasn’t smooth sailing for her during the assignment. After hearing from mentor Tim Gunn, she completely replaced her fabric.

“I changed my mind at 5:00pm. I didn’t have more time,” Limas explains. “That even put more pressure. But I’m so glad. That’s why I love Tim. And that’s why Tim is so important for the show. Because before you talk to him, you’re very sure what you want. You talk to Tim and then he picks your brain,” and all of a sudden you realize what you should have been doing all along. It worked out for her, and the irony isn’t lost on her that a woman from the tropical Dominican Republic was able to win for cold couture. “It’s just funny that a Caribbean woman is winning winter. It’s really fun.”

