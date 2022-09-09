‘Making the Cut’ season 3 finale recap: Who became the next great global brand?

It was sad to see Jeanette Limas go after the “Concept Store” assignment on “Making the Cut,” especially because it meant she wouldn’t be able to show the 10-look collection she designed. After they put so much work into their collections, I think all four should’ve gotten the chance to show them off, but alas, I didn’t get a vote. We did end up with three stellar finalists, though: Rafael Chaouiche, Georgia Hardinge, and Yannik Zamboni. Which of them was named the next great global brand in “Finale”?

Assignment

By now the designers have already mostly completed their work on their final collections: 10 looks, including at least four accessible looks and two menswear pieces. But that’s not all. Before becoming the next great global fashion brand, they’re going to need to prove they’ve got the chops for business and a solid plan for the million-dollar grand prize. That means pitching their businesses to Christine Beauchamp, senior vice president of consumer categories at Amazon. “It is imperative that Christine has a clear vision of you and your brand, and what you plan on doing with a million dollars,” mentor Tim Gunn explains. Those pitches will help the judges decide who gets the grand prize.

Day Before the Pitch

“It’s daunting,” admits Georgia about the prospect of making her pitch to Christine. She’s not particularly comfortable with public speaking. But Yannik is in high spirits: “I’m in the f*cking final. Like, seriously, I did it!” he says after a morning when he woke up crying tears of joy. We learn more about Yannik’s collection, which will be entirely new to the judges after he made the risky decision not to preview any of his runway looks in his concept store. As usual he’s planning to deconstruct conventional fashion, paying homage to hand-crafted classic men’s tailoring. We also learn that he has tried eight times before to get funding for his brand in Switzerland, but to no avail. There’s a lot riding on this competition for all of them: Yannik is trying to fund his business for the ninth time, Georgia has left an infant child back home, and Rafael is missing his ill mother.

Then we see a woman’s silhouette entering the design studio, and at first it looks like Jeanette, back for revenge. But instead of the former contestant “Kill Bill”-ing her former opponents, it’s Andrea Pitter, the season two winner of “Making the Cut,” who gives the designers some sage advice about handling the pressure and their pitches. “I was very nervous. However, I had a moment to myself and I said, you need to be exactly who you are, just sell exactly what you’ve been selling this entire time,” she tells them. And she didn’t focus on reading her pitch from a script. She went with the flow of the conversation. But just as important as their business plans, she told them to stay close with their new “Making the Cut” family.

Continuing the lovefest, Tim enters for his final Tim Talks of the season, but he’s not here to critique the designers, this is strictly moral support, and to address any concerns that they might have about their work. Georgia’s is turning a paper sculpture into a print and Tim thinks it’s beautiful. Rafael, meanwhile, is doing “a fabulous job,” and Tim recommends a runway reveal with a colorful reversible coat. And Yannik’s still gonna Yannik: he’s got a tailored shirt made into a backless dress — and by backless, I mean baby-got-backless, but Tim’s only concern is whether the model is comfortable with it. Yannik says she is, so Tim is all for it. “I have chills,” he tells Yannik. “If you were to hold back from this I would be profoundly disappointed. No one else would create this work.” Yannik marvels, “I’m going to show a bare blank ass and even Tim likes it!”

Tim leaves them by telling them he’s never been more excited about a show, and he doesn’t just throw around that kind of praise.

Amazon Pitches

We hear bits and pieces of each pitch — the editors mercifully elide over some of the business-speak. First up is Georgia, who highlights the established success of her business, which has dressed Beyonce, Lady Gaga, and more. Profit margins are up, costs are low, and Georgia looks forward to using the cash to hire new staff. But Christine wants to know how she’ll expand her brand beyond her signature pleating and ruching so that it’s not just one-note. Georgia’s answer is to incorporate prints and embellishments that will be accessible to consumers.

Off to a good start. Presumably. I don’t know. I majored in English, not business.

“I’m pretty broke, so I have to win,” says Yannik about the high stakes of the competition for him. He opens his pitch explaining the general idea of his all gender-inclusive brand, but also that all his materials are sustainable and biodegradable — including a shirt that can be shipped without any extra packaging. He has basically gotten by working entirely on his own, but now he needs a studio manager. But Christine’s question is what is he open to besides white, white, white, to which Yannik expresses his interest in 1990s neon shades.

Rafael is last up, dressed in an oversize button-down that’s a very Rafael interpretation of businesswear. I like it. As for his pitch, he discusses the sales from his last collection and his ambition to buy a building for his brand to give the customer options for their dogs, for candles, something about Japanese therapy with flowers. Not sure I understand entirely what he’s getting at, but his idea seems to be a holistic lifestyle brand beyond just the clothes. The question Christine poses is about whether he can take the opulence of his concept store and translate it into more casual options. His answer is that she’ll see more activewear and streetwear in his runway collection that will give a sense of the direction of his brand.

Tim tells Rafael that it was a “beautiful” presentation, though it’s the one that left me with the most questions. I get the general vibe he’s going for but not sure how it translates to dollars and cents.

Day of the Fashion Show

Some last minute preparations: Georgia rehearsing her introduction to her collection, Rafael bouncing off the walls with excitement, Yannik styling his models like absolute nightmare-fuel — check out those badass cloth hoods with the crooked eyelashes stitched into them. Then it’s time to begin. On a rooftop overlooking downtown LA are Tim and Heidi Klum, plus regular judges Jeremy Scott (dressed in literal dollar signs) and Nicole Richie and guest judge Christine.

Rafael’s collection is first. The first colorful-print jumpsuit gets an “ooh yes” from Heidi. The green coveralls that follow confuse the judges somewhat. There’s a lot of dimension in Rafael’s colorful puffer coat. I personally need the reversible coat immediately, and the judges like the “slouchy” vibe of that outfit. Then a purple dress with nice sparkle and structure, a blue and pink dress with a lovely silhouette that would sell well on Amazon, a pink and white coat with a kind of bold starburst print that Heidi calls “cool,” and a sparkly fuchsia dress with thoughtful accessories. “Ooh yes, this green dress!” gushes Heidi over a flowing number that she plans to fight Nicole over. And close it out with the extravagant, fluffy pink dress from the concept store. It looks like Muppet chic, but I mean that in a good way.

Georgia is second, and she starts with a bang: a beautiful printed body suit under a 30-meter pink dress. The judges didn’t know Georgia had it in her. It’s more dramatic than her usual looks. Then comes a pink baby doll dress version of the first look. Then comes another print dress that looks a little “everyday” to Christine, the same print on a top and pants. Jeremy thinks that after a strong start she’s turning the volume down too much on the excitement. A dress with an interesting fabric combination and a beautiful bronze color. A couple of “cool” menswear looks that look like she’s still just “trying her hand” at designing for men. A beautiful blue top over the more of the same print. Georgia starts to bring back some of the momentum with a sculptural blue dress. and close with the blue dress from the concept store, but the judges were more excited about it in the store than on the runway. Doesn’t sound like a winning collection. It’ll be up to Yannik to overtake Rafael.

I’m not sure how to describe Yannik’s first deconstructed men’s dress, but Heidi sums it up by calling it a “mood.” Then a “cool and exciting” white accessible dress. A dress designed as an upside down pair of pants with a “modern blown-out floral” print, which is “special.” More upside-down pants on a male model. An otherworldly oversize blazer. A “sexy and conceptual” dress. An oversize button-down shirt with “modern proportions.” Another pants dress, this time right side up but with the arm holes where the pockets would be. And yes, the bunched-up white shirt dress with nothing on the back side, or on the backside. “Not quite wear-to-work, though,” jokes Christine. Last but not least is a blazer separated in two pieces and made into a dress. “He just keeps on surprising me,” says Heidi. Jeremy loves that he makes conventional items all his own.

It’s definitely a race between Rafael and Yannik. It just depends on if they go the more colorful and commercial route with Rafael’s eye-popping prints, or the wholly original conceptual route with Yannik. If it was just about the artistry, I’d say Yannik has it in the bag, but the Amazon “Making the Cut” store side of the competition makes this a toss-up.

Judging

During their deliberations, they first discuss Georgia and that modern dramatic first look, but Heidi wonders if that represents her brand or if she’s just trying to show the judges what she thinks they want to see. Christine tells them that Georgia understands the business of fashion and had a clear point of view during the pitch meeting, but her ideas were “classic and traditional, and wasn’t necessarily yet embracing some of the newer things going on in fashion.”

“What a party it was!” says Heidi about Rafael’s joyous collection. Nicole thinks it’s representative of him, his culture, and personality. Jeremy loved the bold color mixing, which was “kind of avant garde,” but is that too much for some customers? “He knows how to sell a dream,” says Nicole. But Christine thinks Rafael could benefit the most from the Amazon Fashion mentorship because his business plan was the riskiest.

And then there’s Yannik. Heidi was excited to see not just all white, but a couple of interesting prints as well. He has shown a willingness to grow and evolve, to take the feedback of the judges but maintain his identity. And Christine was impressed by his business plan. Heidi and Jeremy are surprised to learn that Yannik had a background in business and marketing before venturing into ass-out fashion. But is he able to translate his creativity into something more approachable for more customers?

They bring the designers back out to have their final discussions and make their final choices. “We’ve sort of made some decisions,” says Heidi. “But as you know this conversation can change our minds. This could be a one-million-dollar conversation.” No pressure. They talk to Georgia first, tell her about the lulls in her collection after that strong opening design. They also warn her about using so much of one print: if your audience doesn’t respond to it, you’re sunk. As I suspected, Georgia isn’t making the cut.

“It’s disappointing and it’s sad, but I feel incredibly proud of myself,” she says in her exit interview. “It hasn’t been an easy road for me. I left my son for so long, and it was so difficult. But I’ve grown so much as a designer within this environment, and I realize things about myself that I’m going to take back to London. I’m just looking forward to going back to my family now. I couldn’t be happier.”

Then it’s time to decide between Rafael and Yannik. The biggest criticism of Rafael’s work is that it wasn’t always cohesive, but the judges loved the color and vibrancy he brought to the runway. Next, Yannik is praised for his artistry and originality in interpreting men’s tailoring. Heidi would wear all of those art pieces, but she knows he can deliver accessibility for the customer too. Yannik tells them about the need for sustainable fashion and shivers from the cold in his backless dress, Tim can’t take it anymore and gives him his jacket. I’m gonna need Tim Gunn to adopt me right now please. He truly is the sweetest and most gracious mentor a designer could ask for.

The judges put it to a vote. Jeremy votes for Yannik. Nicole votes for Yannik. And Heidi votes for Yannik. It’s unanimous. Yannik is the winner of “Making the Cut”! But he’s not the only one winning tonight. They give Rafael a huge heap of his own good news. Christine Beauchamp wants to mentor him personally, and Amazon would also like to launch his brand in the “Making the Cut” store. Which is music to my ears because it means maybe I can buy that reversible coat, depending on the price point — I am but a lowly writer, after all.

“I feel amazing. It’s incredible,” says Yannik. “It’s very emotional because I always believed in myself, but I was always doubting they will. This competition has changed my perspective on how I believe that people receive me, not only the fashion, they believe in me as a person and as a human, and that means a lot. It just gave me strength to be who I am. Yeah, it’s amazing. I’m sitting on top of the world. To anyone who has a dream, it’s not only about believing in your dreams. Actually do something for your dreams and have the courage to step up. It is a dream come true. I’m going home with a million dollars, still can’t really believe it. I am the next global brand.” Watch our exclusive video interview with Yannik below.

PREDICTthe 2022 Emmy winners through September 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?