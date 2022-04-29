Mandy Moore is delivering her most Emmy-worthy work yet on the final season of ‘This Is Us’

Mandy Moore has only earned one Emmy nomination for her performance as Rebecca Pearson on “This Is Us,” but that may change soon. Since the first season, the actress has portrayed Rebecca through various stages of her life, from a young woman with a passion for singing to an overworked mother to a grieving widow to an elderly woman in the throes of dementia. The NBC drama is currently following Rebecca at the end of her life, with her three grown children now caring for her, giving Moore some of her most profoundly affecting material yet. Fans are calling for the actress to be recognized by the Emmys, with one of her castmates leading the charge.

Sterling K. Brown, who plays Rebecca’s son Randall on the series, posted an Instagram video following last week’s episode of “This Is Us,” which featured a stunning performance from Moore singing an original song as the elderly Rebecca. After the moving episode, Brown called upon members of the TV academy to take notice. “I want anybody who votes in the academy, OK, anybody who’s got a say in what happens, the tastemakers, et cetera, et cetera — Mandy Moore is killing the game, son,” proclaims Brown. “She is killing the game, and she deserves to be recognized.”

While Brown has been an Emmy magnet, with nine career nominations, including five consecutively for “This Is Us,” and three wins overall, Moore has only received a nomination from the TV academy, for the show’s third season in 2019. She is currently among the contenders just on the outside of this year’s expected Best Drama Actress lineup in 10th place, according to the latest Gold Derby odds. However, her odds are rising and will likely continue to do so as “This Is Us” wraps up its farewell season next month.

Moore’s performance in this final season continues to reach new depths, balancing Rebecca’s fierce strength, which she has maintained for so much of her life, with a new vulnerability as she struggles to find control amid the fogginess of her mind. Such scenes are often contrasted with a younger Rebecca, giving Moore the opportunity to explore the full range of her character at different time periods of her life all in the same episode. While “This Is Us” has excelled in telling all kinds of stories about the complicated Pearson family, it is Rebecca’s journey that is most felt as the series reaches its conclusion, with Moore’s performance as the glue that connects the past and the present.

