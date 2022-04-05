‘Marcel the Shell With Shoes On’ finally gets full trailer, release date following Telluride 2021 debut

A24 is most notable for their filmography in the horror genre (i.e. “Midsommar” and “Hereditary”), but their latest feature aims to be more lighthearted than almost anything they’ve set their sights on previously.

On Tuesday, A24 released the first teaser trailer for Dean Fleischer-Camp’s “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On,” a live-action/animated comedy film from a screenplay by Jenny Slate and Nick Paley, based on a story the three of them created with Elisabeth Holm back in 2010.

Slate reprises her voice role as the titular Marcel, an anthropomorphic shell living with his grandmother Connie. Joining Slate in the cast are Rosa Salazar, Thomas Mann, and Isabella Rossellini.

The film premiered at the Telluride Film Festival on September 3, 2021. It is produced by Fleischer-Camp, Slate, Terry Leonard, Holm, Andrew Goldman, Caroline Kaplan, and Paul Mezey.

“Marcel the Shell with Shoes On” is scheduled to be released by A24 on June 24, 2022.

