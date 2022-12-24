Grammys flashback: Mariah Carey’s 1991 Best New Artist win was one of the best ever

Chances are you’re being bombarded right now with Christmas songs, and among those the classic “All I Want for Christmas is You” by Mariah Carey. Her iconic hit has kept her name alive to younger generations, who might not know as much about the rest of her impressive career and the accolades and acclaim she’s gotten throughout. But such an extraordinary career had to start somewhere. Let’s take a look at Carey’s legendary debut era and how it all culminated in the Grammy for Best New Artist, one of the best wins in that category ever.

The world’s introduction to Mariah Carey was “Vision of Love,” her debut single. Written by Carey herself with Ben Margulies, the song was an instant success, eventually topping the Billboard Hot 100, the pop charts, and the R&B charts. This type of instant success has always been rare, but it wasn’t inexplicable. Carey was, to many, a breath of fresh air in the pop sphere. While her music has never really been out-of-the-box, her vocals were, to the point where many credit “Vision of Love” for bringing back big vocals and melisma to the music scene in a big way; it has been called “the most influential vocal performance of all-time.” Her success didn’t stop at one single, though. She had four more hits from her self-titled debut album, including three more chart-toppers.

What many people might not remember is that, while Carey was definitely the front-runner, she did have some competition: Wilson Phillips, a vocal trio formed by Carnie Wilson, Wendy Wilson, and Chynna Phillips (the respective daughters of Brian Wilson and John and Michelle Phillips, themselves very successful musicians from popular groups). Wilson Phillips actually had the biggest hit of 1990 on their hands (“Hold On”); their album produced three number-one hits and two additional top-20 hits. To compare, Carey at the time of the Grammy nominations also had three number-one hits (eventually she’d get a fourth from that same album). Both artists’ albums were huge as well, so it wasn’t certain which artist the Grammys would like more. Many were expecting Wilson Phillips to win, like Entertainment Weekly.

Carey’s win over Wilson Phillips might be the product of two factors. One, Carey might’ve been looked at as more talented given her outstanding vocal ability, although both artists were great. Two, and perhaps the biggest hurdle for Wilson Phillips, was the fact that, in short, they were nepo babies. A lot of voters might’ve felt like the ladies were coasting off of famous parents, therefore going with Carey who had a more genuine come-up. This might also explain “Hold On” losing all of its categories despite being predicted to win for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. It also helped Carey that there were no R&B or hip-hop artists nominated, so she likely monopolized those voting blocs; the other three nominees were pop singer Lisa Stanfield and rock bands The Kentucky Headhunters and The Black Crowes.

Carey’s Best New Artist win is, to this day, one of the most amazing in that category. After her debut era she managed to become the solo artist with the most Hot 100 chart-toppers, earned a few more Grammys, and is now the Queen of Christmas and one of the most influential artists ever. And her achievement wasn’t limited to her vocals; she’s also a celebrated songwriter and producer as well. So while in 1990 it wasn’t completely obvious who the best new artist of the year was, it seems obvious now that Carey was not only the best new artist of that year, but perhaps the best new artist of that decade, and arguably the best winner ever.

