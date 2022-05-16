Emmys spotlight: Marin Hinkle tries her hand at raunchy stand-up in ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Season 4

Marin Hinkle has had audiences in stitches throughout the run of Amazon Prime’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” thanks to her buttoned-up portrayal of Rose Weissman. The family matriarch is known for keeping a proper household, so when her daughter Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) ruffles her feathers, it creates irresistible comedy. We’ve seen Rose knocked off of her axis before, but “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” Season 4 gives Marin Hinkle her biggest opportunity yet to push the character into wildly unexpected places. Emmys voters, are you watching?

In the penultimate episode of the season, “Ethan…Esther…Chaim,” the Weissman clan attends a magic show, performed by Susie’s (Alex Borstein) newest client Alfie (Gideon Glick). It turns out that Alfie is an accomplished hypnotist, which is unfortunate news for his unwitting volunteer Rose. Once she’s under his spell, Rose takes center stage by launching into a word-for-word recreation of one of her daughter’s foul-mouthed stand up routines.

There is inherent comedy to the situation, as the language pouring out of Rose’s mouth would horrify her if she were conscious. But, Hinkle elevates the scene even further by presenting a studied impression of her daughter’s performance. The almost-rambling-but-laser-focused rhythm of speech, the wild arm gestures, the way she plants her feet with confidence to deliver a barrage of sexually charged language; it’s like watching a clone of Midge.

SEE ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ scene stealer Tony Shalhoub is coming for that 5th Emmy

The way Hinkle crafts this sequence allows us viewers to witness the similarities between mother and daughter, even if Rose normally keeps those similarities buried deep in her soul. Perhaps that’s why it reads as so special, and so fun, to watch Rose cut loose in this specific way: in an alternate time and place, it could have been Rose, not Midge, who upended her Upper West Side life to become a comic.

Hinkle has never won an Emmy before, but it may finally be time for the TV academy to spread the wealth. Her co-stars Alex Borstein and Jane Lynch will also be contending in the Comedy Supporting Actress category this year, but they’ve both already won for their respective characters. Borstein claimed this category two years in a row while Lynch prevailed for playing Sophie Lennon over in the Comedy Guest Actress category. Hinkle has been nominated for the past two seasons of “Maisel,” but never won.

In her last Emmy race in 2020, the “Maisel” cast had to compete with the actors from “Schitt’s Creek.” With the cultural zeitgeist on the side of that Canadian hit, Annie Murphy triumphed in Comedy Supporting Actress over both Hinkle and Borstein. Murphy won’t be around to try for another trophy since “Creek” has finished its run. In the interim, Hannah Waddingham prevailed in this category for “Ted Lasso.” But due to differences in release schedules, Waddingham has never faced off with “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” women.

Voters may want to give Hinkle her moment in the sun; she’s a talented performer who has paid her dues. She has decades of experience on screen and stage, routinely showing up on Emmy favorites such as “Once and Again,” “Speechless” and “Two and Half Men.” She has always created nuanced characters, both comedic and dramatic. Now with Rose Weissman, she has found a role and series that lets her unleash all the acting tricks she has up her sleeve.

PREDICTthe 2022 Emmy nominees by July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?