Mario Cantone (‘The Masked Singer’ Maize) unmasked interview: ‘I want people to know I can sing!’

Three all new celebrities in disguise took the stage on “The Masked Singer” on Wednesday night. Maize, Mermaid and Robo Girl each sang their hearts out, but the corn husk was shucked first. Revealed beneath the mask was actor, comedian and singer Mario Cantone.

The 62-year old sang “Heaven on their Minds” from “Jesus Christ Superstar” for Andrew Lloyd Webber Night and earned high praises from the Lord himself. “Turn professional,” Webber said. “I think you’re a star.” Later the guess judge added, “He’s good but he’s young. Whoever he is I don’t know.”

“I’ll live on that for the rest of my life,” Cantone told host Nick Cannon during his unmasked interview. “The best thing was that he said I was young!” Viewers may know Cantone as a funny actor and energetic performer, but many weren’t familiar with his full scope of talents. “I want people to know I can sing,” he revealed. “I do a lot of Broadway benefits and every time I do one people say, ‘I didn’t know you could sing.'”

Prior to Cantone unmasking, the panelists made their final guesses as to who the Maize was. Jenny McCarthy nailed it, correctly guessing the “Sex and the City” star. Robin Thicke thought it was Nathan Lane, Ken Jeong guessed Bowen Yang, Nicole Scherzinger said Jonathan Groff and Webber guessed Jack White.

In Maize’s clue package he said, “Dear Andrew Lloyd Weber, sure, you’ve had a few hits. But if you really want to go down in history you need to make a musical about me! Picture this. A young, plucky ingenue, with dreams too big for life in a small cornfield. Doing impressions of the greats, hoping to be discovered. Then comes act two. It’s a comedy of errors as I moved to the city and struggled to find my place in this business of show. The plot thickens when I finally land the role I was born to play and the city smiles with me as I shine. Bravo! You see, I don’t want to get carried away here, but I’m a smash hit waiting to happen.” Visual clues included a telephone booth, a microphone that said “Emcee,” a small yellow bird, a billboard that read “The Unicorn of Shows” and another marquee that read, “The Masked Singer Live!” Finally, we saw the Maize holding a small Statue of Liberty and a wedding calendar.

Maize was the eighth act eliminated from Season 8 of “The Masked Singer.” His unmasking was preceded by William Shatner as Knight, Eric Idle as Hedgehog, Chris Kirkpatrick as Hummingbird, Jeff Dunham as Pi-Rat, Montell Jordan as Panther, “The Brady Bunch” brothers as Mummies and Daymond John as Fortune Teller.