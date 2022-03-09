Mark Mangini and Theo Green (‘Dune’ sound design) gave voice to giant sandworms by exploring the ‘interconnectivity’ of the film [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“Denis is unique in that he encourages us to use sound as vital a narrative storytelling tool as sound can be,” explains “Dune” supervising sound editor Mark Mangini of director and writer Denis Villenueve. Mangini recently earned an Oscar nomination, along with sound designer Theo Green. The pair praised the collaborative atmosphere which Villeneuve created, an extension of their successful partnership on “Blade Runner 2049.” “We knew that we were all invited to throw ideas around,” says Green. Those ideas informed not just the sonic elements of “Dune,” but connected to the story as a whole. Watch the exclusive video interview above.

The duo was intent on creating a soundscape that contained narrative components, and few pieces of sound were as important to the story as “The Voice.” In Frank Herbert’s original novel, this is a power of persuasion which humans can develop with the right training and focus, usually through the religious Bene Gesserit order. It had to be able to come across as something that someone might be able to organically produce from their body,” explains Green. In order to bring a focus to performance rather than a sound effect, they recorded many voices reciting the dialogue. This gave the Voice an ancient quality, as if every past Bene Gesserit nun is reaching through the speaker. Green boomed the recordings through a bass cabinet to reverberate through the room and complete the effect.

SEE ‘Dune’ wins at Art Directors Guild Awards on the way to Oscars

Of course, “Dune” is also infamous for the giant sandworms that lurk on the planet Arrakis, one of whom has a profound encounter with Paul. But the sound team couldn’t treat the worm as any run of the mill sci-fi creature. “Our first attempts at a worm voice treated it more like a monster,” reveals Mangini, “that was not a success.” The approach changed when he realized that the scene where the worm vocalizes for the first time is a moment of reverence, not fear. Paul is “effectively seeing the God of the desert,” says Mangini of the encounter.

Luckily, the team was also creating sound for the “thumper” device at the same time. The people of Arrakis learned to use said device to lure or distract the worms, who are drawn to noise. Mangini crafted the worm voice and the thumper blasts concurrently, believing one must be mimicking the other and the two must therefore possess a “unique sonic relationship.” So the thumper’s percussiveness resulted in a similarly “syncopated or rhythmic sound to the worm voice.”

SEE Dear Oscars: It’s time to take science-fiction films like ‘Dune’ seriously, so add some Spice to your diet

Green is quick to point out the “interconnectivity” of all sound elements in the film, as a result of their unique narrative focus. One sound effect informs the other, lines between score and sound design are erased. It’s all a unified narrative to this team, which helps develop the deep lore and world building necessary for a science fiction tale as dense as “Dune.” “We don’t have time for a scene where someone is explaining this stuff,” states Green, “but you can feel it, you can hear it.” The sound is intended to wash over the audience, informing their experience on a subconscious level. “So often, sound design can be very piecemeal,” believes Green, “but we were trying all the time, and encouraged by Denis all the time, to find ways to knit these little threads of the world that Frank Herbert had created together.”

Mangini has scored his sixth Oscar nomination with “Dune,” after past bids for “Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home,” “Aladdin,” “The Fifth Element,” “Mad Max: Fury Road,” and “Blade Runner 2049.” He won the Oscar for “Mad Max: Fury Road.” “Dune” marks the second Oscar nomination for Green, who was previously nominated for “Blade Runner 2049.”

PREDICT the 2022 Oscar winners through March 27

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?